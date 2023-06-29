Mayweather’s 50-0 record safe, Crawford not interested in breaking it

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) says he won’t stick around the sport long enough to break Floyd Mayweather Jr’s 50-0 record afteer his fight next month against IBF, WBA & WBC champ Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) on July 29th.

With Crawford only fighting once a year, it would take him twelve more years until he was 45 years old for him to break Mayweather’s 50-0 mark.

In Mayweather’s case, he stopped fighting the best long before he reached the 50-0 record, so it was doable for him to reach that mark, especially with him swerving Spence, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, and Shawn Porter.

When Mayweather did break the 49-0 record held by Rocky Marciano, he did it against a fighter with a 0-0 record Conor McGregor. That’s like the NFL wallowing a flag football team to compete in the Super Bowl and counting it as an official game. Mayweather holds the 50-0 record, but there should be an asterisk next to it because he set the record against a non-boxer.

While Terence can do that, he would have to swerve a lot of top-level opposition to make that happen because he’s not going to be able to power past the younger fighters when he moves up to 154 like he’s been doing against the weak opposition he’s been facing at 147.

Some would argue that Crawford has been cherry-picking weak opposition since he moved up to 147 in 2018, fighting guys like Jeff Horn, Amir Khan, Jose Benavidez Jr, Kell Brook, Shawn Porter, David Avanesyan and Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

“No, I never thought of 50-0. That’s Mayweather’s thing. That’s his record. He can have that. Not at all,” said Terence Crawford to CBS Sports Radio when asked if he was interested in breaking Floyd Mayweather Jr’s 50-0 record, which he set against UFC fighter Conor McGregor in his debut in boxing.

“I don’t plan on it being,” said Crawford when asked if his fight against Errol Spence Jr will be his last. “I’ve always rooted towards Errol Spence and said I was a fan. This was just business.

“I just got to fight my fight and be Terence Crawford. I think that’s enough to beat anybody in the world,” said Crawford on what he must do to defeat Spence.

“I haven’t had anyone call me out yet, and I wouldn’t know how to react to that,” said Crawford when asked if he’d been called out by a Youtuber for a fight. “For the most part, I haven’t had anybody call me out.

“Probably. There are a lot of tough guys out there in the world. I wouldn’t underestimate them.” said Crawford on whether there’s anyone non-boxer in the world that could last a round against him.

“When you talk about all-time welterweight, no one compared to Mayweather at all.

“When he got in his first car accident, I wished him well and prayed that he came back healthy. He’s got a family to take care of, and I wouldn’t wish nothing bad on him.

“When he got in those accidents and got his retina injury, I wished him nothing but the best.