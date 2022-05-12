Mayweather Vs. Moore This Saturday – Will You Be Buying “Money’s” Latest Exhibition Bout?

Superstar Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring this Saturday. Sort of. Engaging in yet another glitzy exhibition bout – this one against his former sparring partner Don Moore – the 45 year old (who does look a good deal younger, Floyd having refused to ever let his body get out of shape) will box atop a swanky hotel in Dubai. The bout will take place on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Hotel. The main event, scheduled for eight rounds, is expected to get going at around 9PM BST.

Also on the card will be: Anderson Silva Vs. Bruno Machada. Badou Jack Vs. Hany Atiyo. Delfine Persoon Vs. Elhem Mekhaled. Ray Ford Vs. Bilal Laggoune. For those that are interested, the card can be bought via FiteTV in the UK, the fee £14.99, which will increase, perhaps to as much as £29.99 on the night.

Mayweather is of course 50-0, while Moore is 18-0-1. Once again, “Money” is promising a great show.

“Don will come to fight,” Mayweather said. “It’s a little different; Don is going to come and fight and may the best man win. Whereas at the Hard Rock Stadium, Logan Paul talked a good game but didn’t come to fight, he came to hold. So he’s coming to fight, I’m coming to fight. Eight rounds, from start to finish, it’s going to be explosive.”

Buy that if you wish. Look instead for Mayweather to pot-shot his way around the ring and win without taking any risks. Moore too is talking a great fight, saying he will beat Floyd because he “knows how he fights.”

The best fight of the night in Dubai could be the female fight between Persoon and Mekhaled. Persoon, 45-3(23) and a former WBC female lightweight champion, gave Katie Taylor two thrilling battles. Persoon dropped close decisions on both occasions and she has won two fights since the return with Taylor. Mekhaled, unbeaten at 15-0(3) is the European female super-featherweight champion. Saturday’s fight will contest the vacant female WBC silver belt at super-featherweight.

The Jack-Atiyo bout will also be a sanctioned fight.

Who knows, the card could be full of excitement and will perhaps deliver value for money. But you pretty much know what you’re going to get from that main event. Will YOU be tuning in?