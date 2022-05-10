Bermane Stiverne Still Wants To See Wilder Vs. Joshua: “It’s The Only Fight Left For Him”

Bermane Stiverne, the man Deontay Wilder defeated, in a rare decision win, to take the WBC heavyweight title, still wants to see Wilder take on fellow former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua. Speaking with Planet Sport, Stiverne – who was later wiped out in one quite spectacular round in a return fight with Wilder – says that even though both Wilder and Joshua are coming off a loss, a fight between the two would be a big deal.

Stiverne added how he feels that Joshua Vs. Wilder would be well worth seeing even if AJ lost a second fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

“I think the only fight that’s left for him to do money wise would be Joshua,” Stiverne said of Wilder. “Other than that, I don’t think there’s any other fight that would be relevant for him. Also that depends of how Joshua comes back, if he comes back and beats Usyk then it’s worth it, if not then it’s not worth it. Actually, I take that back, it would be worth it ‘cos both men are coming from a loss so it would be worth it to watch it. Other than that I don’t see anyone. In my book, Wilder doesn’t have anything to prove to anybody. Ever since he got the title from me, he did a great job holding onto the belt for five or six years and today is Tyson Fury’s turn.”

But with Fury “retired” (still so few people seem to believe they have seen the last of Fury in a ring), plenty of people do hope to see Wilder come back. And though Stiverne is not alone in wanting to see his old foe get it on with Joshua, there are other fights out there for Wilder also. With his vaunted power, Wilder could return and add some major excitement to the division. There are a handful of match-ups Wilder fans would get excited about seeing – Wilder Vs. Joshua, obviously, Wilder Vs. Andy Ruiz (if Ruiz can get past Luis Ortiz), Wilder Vs. the Joseph Parker-Joe Joyce winner, and Wilder Vs. Usyk!

Who in fact wouldn’t want to see all of the above? But will Wilder fight again? The longer the 36 year old former champ leaves it, the less likely it may be of him returning.

If he did come back, could Wilder, 42-2-1(41) become a two-time heavyweight champ?