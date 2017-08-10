Watch Live: Mayweather Vs. McGregor Media Days Live Stream

THURSDAY – Floyd Mayweather Media Day: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT From Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas

SHOWTIME Sports will present live HD Satellite and Internet coverage from Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Media Days as the boxing legend and UFC superstar open their training camps in preparation for their August 26 SHOWTIME PPV® blockbuster from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.





FRIDAY – Conor McGregor Media Day – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT From UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas

Second Episode Of All Access: Mayweather Vs. Mcgregor Airs This Friday

The second installment of the SHOWTIME Sports series ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor, will premiere this Friday on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Fresh off of their explosive press tour and with just one month until the fight, Floyd “Money” Mayweather and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor undergo unique preparation for their unprecedented matchup.





Nearly two years removed from the ring, Mayweather’s reputation as the biggest draw in boxing hasn’t diminished in the least. He exudes his signature flair even as his roles as a father and businessman have expanded.

All business, albeit in a different manor than Mayweather, Vegas’s newest resident McGregor hones his boxing skills in the new UFC Performance Institute. McGregor carefully modifies his training camp, bringing in greats such as legendary boxing referee Joe Cortez and two-time world champion Paulie Malignaggi to help him prepare.

The four-part Emmy Award-winning series immerses fans in the lives and training camps of two polarizing champions, following their preparation for a fight that has captured the world’s attention. The SHOWTIME Sports original franchise takes viewers behind the scenes of boxing’s biggest events and surrounds the world’s most compelling fighters with intimate access and signature storytelling.

ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor – Episode 1 | Full Episode

SHOWTIME Sports today announced that the first episode of ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor will be offered for free to consumers who do not subscribe to SHOWTIME, immediately following the network premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Starting tonight, the first episode will be available for free on multiple platforms including YouTube and SHO.com and other online portals. Consumers can also sample the premiere episode for free across multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites and applications and free On Demand channels. The subsequent episodes of the four-part series, which will premiere every Friday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, will be available only to SHOWTIME subscribers.

SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to the entire series on SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, SHOWTIME ANYTIME® and SHOWTIME the stand-alone streaming service available through Amazon, Apple®, Google, Roku, Xbox One, Samsung SmartTVs and at showtime.com, as well as through Amazon Channels, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Sony PlayStation™ Vue. The series will also be available through TV providers’ authenticated online services.