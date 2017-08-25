Mayweather vs. McGregor: Both fighters make weight

Conor McGregor proved a lot of boxing fans wrong today in making weight at 153 lbs. for his mega-fight against 40-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor not only made weight, he also won the event in trash talking Mayweather from start to finish during the face off.

McGregor got the crowd on his side with his animated behavior on stage, and just with the charisma that surrounded him. There was no competition. McGregor, 29, was like a star on stage at the weigh-in on Friday. In contrast, Mayweather kind of blended into the background, as if he wasn’t even there.





Mayweather weighed in at 149 pounds, which was 5 lbs. under the 154lb weight limit for the fight. I’m sure Mayweather wish he could do that over again. He should have come in heavier. It suggests that Mayweather miscalculated with his weight. That’s a mistake you see rookies make, not 21-year veterans like Mayweather. I’m wondering if the nerves from “The Event” has gotten to Mayweather to cause him to lose his head a little.

“He looks out of shape,” said McGregor. ”I’m going to blow right through him. I’m in peak physical condition. I’m a lot bigger than him. I’d say close to 170,” said McGregor. “You never beat the Irish. Las Vegas is Ireland now. I’m stamping my foot in the center of the ring and I’m not moving. I see a man afraid,” McGregor added.

Saturday’s Mayweathe-McGregor fight will be televised on Showtime PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather is the favorite going into the fight, but it’s impossible to know if he’s got anything left. With McGregor saying he’ll be around 170 lbs. on Saturday night, Mayweather could be as much as 20 lbs. lighter than the UFC star. That might be too much for Mayweather to win, especially if he gets mugged on the ropes and worn down by the Irish fighter.

“Weight doesn’t win fights,” said Mayweather after the weigh-in. “Fighting wins fights. It won’t go the distance, mark my words. It’ll not only be my last fight, it’ll be his last fight as well,” said Mayweather.





I don’t think this is going to be McGregor’s last fight by a long shot. He’s going to be back for another big bank fight against one of the top boxers. It may not be Mayweather, but it’s definitely going to be the next best thing, which could be someone like Saul Canelo Alvarez if he doesn’t get torn apart by Gennady Golovkin on September 16.

Undercard weights:

Gervonta Davis 132 vs. Francisco Fonseca 130

Nathan Cleverly 174.3 vs. Badou Jack 174.5

Andrew Tabiti 197.5 vs. Steve Cunningham 198

Yordenis Ugas 148 vs. Thomas Dulorme 147

Juan Heraldez 142 vs. Jose Miguel Borrego 143

Kevin Newman 162 vs. Antonio Hernandez 163

Savannah Marshall 164.5 vs. Sydney LeBlanc 165