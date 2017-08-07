Jimmy Burchfield Sr. on Mayweather-McGregor fight

By Classic Entertainment & Sports CEO Jimmy Burchfield Sr.: Everywhere I go, people ask me what I think about the big fight on Aug. 26th between Floyd Mayweather Jr., the pound-for-pound greatest boxer of our generation, and Conor McGregor, MMA’s “notorious” bad boy and No. 1 draw worldwide.

From the week-long press tour, to the verbal sparring from both sides, and the social media frenzy over the past few weeks, there’s no doubt Mayweather-McGregor will set records as one of the most hyped and highly-anticipated fights in decades.

For many, it’s a dream matchup, the sweet science of professional boxing standing toe-to-toe with the pageantry and grittiness of mixed martial arts.





As one of the only combat sports promotions in the world to build successful programs in both boxing and mixed martial arts, we felt it was fitting to be a part of what will be an epic night for fights fans across the globe, so on Aug. 26th, we return to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn., to bring you a night of a live championship boxing followed by the exclusive Pay Per View showing of Mayweather-McGregor.

This is a unique, one-of-a-kind event; nowhere else in the world on Aug. 26th can you enjoy live boxing and Mayweather-McGregor in the same venue on the same night. Every fight fan who purchases a ticket to our live boxing event, featuring reigning World Boxing Council U.S. Welterweight Champion Jimmy Williams defending his title against Bronx, N.Y., vet Issouf Kinda at The Premier Ballroom, receives free entry into the private showing of Mayweather-Mayweather right next door at the Grand Theater.

One ticket, two great events — it’s a can’t-miss opportunity for true fight fans. For just one price — half of what it would cost to purchase this PPV event from home — you get access to live boxing with the best talent in the northeast, the splendor of Foxwoods’ vast array of gaming, four-star restaurants and exclusive retailers, capped by a front-row seat for history in the making with Mayweather-McGregor.

As both CES Boxing and Foxwoods celebrate their 25th anniversaries, it’s only fitting we team up to provide all combat sports’ fans exclusive access to an incredible night of entertainment and boxing.





Foxwoods is your headquarters for the fight of the decade, plus live, hard-hitting action from the region’s top up-and-coming prospects, including undefeated New London, Conn., junior welterweight Cristobal “Bazooka” Marrero; Hartford, Conn., junior middleweight Jose “Rated R” Rivera; and undefeated Hartford cruiserweight “Popeye” Richard Rivera; undefeated Worcester, Mass., lightweight Jamaine Ortiz; plus the Foxwoods debut of 6-foot-4 Sicilian heavyweight Juiseppe Cusumano, who boasts an 11-1 with nine big wins by knockout.

This is the only place to be Aug. 26th. Twenty-five years in both the casino and combat sports business is no small feat and we plan on celebrating in style in 2017, whether it’s by bringing you the best live action in boxing and mixed martial arts, or providing one-stop shopping for true fight fans who demand access to the biggest events across the world.

Tickets for this incredible night of professional boxing are moving fast, so we urge you to get yours today. Prices range from $55, which provides entry to both events, to $325, a true VIP experience with ringside access to our live championship event, plus preferred seating for Mayweather-McGregor.

The whole world will be watching Aug. 26th as boxing and MMA collide in the most talked-about event in years, but only one promotion and only one venue combines live action with spectacle that is Mayweather-McGregor. Join us Aug. 26th for an unforgettable night as we continue to celebrate and set new standards in our 25th anniversary.

Much respect,

Jimmy

The unprecedented SHOWTIME PPV boxing match in which pound-for-pound king Floyd “Money” Mayweather returns to the ring to battle UFC champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor is expected to be the most widely distributed pay-per-view event of all time.

The once-in-a-lifetime Mayweather vs. McGregor showdown will be available for purchase through cable, DBS, telco and streaming providers nationwide, as well as UFC.tv. The fight will also be available through Fathom Events in movie theaters and at select bars and restaurants nationwide. For the first time, SHOWTIME will also make the boxing event available directly to consumers on ShowtimePPV.com and through the SHOWTIME PPV application available on Apple mobile and Apple TV (4th Generation) devices. The fight will be available for purchase on the SHOWTIME PPV website and through the SHOWTIME PPV app in the Apple App store in the coming days. Produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV, Mayweather Vs. McGregor will take place on Saturday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In addition, consumers on the SHOWTIME PPV website and application will have access to a special free trial for the SHOWTIME standalone streaming service and CBS All Access. SHOWTIME will offer additional content on the app and website for free, including exciting fight content leading up to the main event.

A 12-time world champion in five weight classes, the 40-year-old Mayweather retired undefeated in September 2015 as one of the greatest to ever set foot in the ring, buoyed by the box-office success that saw him shatter nearly all of the revenue records in the sport’s history. Now, he returns to challenge the bold, powerful and popular McGregor, whose elite striking skills put him in the record books as the first athlete to hold two UFC titles simultaneously, all while soaring to the mantle of the sport’s No. 1 PPV attraction at age 28.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a 12-round super welterweight matchup that pits the legendary boxer Mayweather against the all-time MMA great McGregor in the main event of an unprecedented four-fight pay-per-view boxing event. Mayweather vs. McGregor takes place on Saturday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is produced and distributed live by SHOWTIME PPV and promoted by Mayweather Promotions. The telecast also will be available in Spanish using secondary audio programming (SAP).

