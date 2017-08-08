Shields Wins Two Belts in Detroit Victory

By Raymond Rolak, Photos by Bob Ryder – DETROIT — It was a spirited home-style crowd at the MGM Ballroom urging Claressa Shields onward. They were there to see Shields defeat the women’s pro Nikki Adler from Germany. They got that and much more when Shields pummeled the undefeated and more experienced Adler. It didn’t take much urging at all and it didn’t take the full ten rounds. From the opening bell, Shields put strong jabs into the face of the former champion. In later action Shields followed with many scoring and heavy body blows.

Shields, the two-time Olympic gold medalist from Flint stopped Adler at 1 minute, 34 seconds of the fifth round, the referee ending the fight and calling the TKO. Shields (4-0, 2 KO’s) dominated throughout the bout and Adler (16-1, 9 KO’s) never mounted a threat.

“It feels great to win in Detroit,” said Shields. She won the women’s WBC and IBF super middleweight (168 pounds) championships.“I worked real hard in the gym, I trained, I ate right, I went to sleep on time, I was real focused,” Shields said. “I blocked all negativity, said Shields post-fight.





Adler had no answer for the power jabs that Shields peppered her with. “Claressa was definitely the better fighter,” Adler said.“I was never hurt during the fight, but I had no strength and felt fatigued. I don’t know why.I couldn’t do the things I wanted to.” Adler did seem distracted somewhat with new boxing shorts. She kept tugging at them while being pummeled by the offensive onslaught from Shields. Adler’s corner seemed ill-prepared and gave her little strategic answers to mount counter offensive.

In the co-main event, super bantamweight Jesse Angel Hernandez (Fort Worth, Texas) defeated Vladimir Tikhonov (St. Petersburg, Russia) on a TKO at 2:25 of the fifth round. Tikhonov had been previously undefeated. Hernandez (9-1, 7 KO’s) controlled the majority of the fight against Tikhonov (16-1), who was making his United States debut. Hernandez trapped Tikhonov in a corner midway in the fifth round and Tikhonov was in trouble. “I know I had him in the third round, he was grunting from my body punches,” said Hernandez.

The international triumph puts Hernandez, a southpaw, into better consideration as a contender for a title shot. His manager and also his trainer were ecstatic after the fight, both saying it was a great win. They were polite and diplomatic but rained superlative accolades on their fighter. It was definitely a Team Hernandez victory.





Another Texan, from San Antonio, Jose Elizondo (3-3) fought a spirited six round draw against previously unbeaten and untied, JaRico O’Quinn (7-0-1, 5 KO’s) of Detroit. Elizondo knocked downO’Quinn in two separate rounds in the bantamweight bout. He was too tentative early in the six rounder.

In a six round unanimous decision Domonique Dolton (18-1-1) of Detroit bested Antonio Chaves Fernandez (9-33-4) of Brockton, Massachusetts. Other bouts on the undercard had AnonioUrista, who trains locally unanimously defeating Serdar Hudayberdiyev of Turkey and James Smith (12-1) of Detroit landed a 1stround KO over Yakubu Kareem(14-6-1) of Nigeria.

FEATURED FIGHT NIGHT NOTES:

Noticeably absent was the previous branding of Claressa Shields as T-Rex. This fight was brand-named, ‘Battle of the Best’.

The next opponent for Shields could be WBC middleweight champion Christina Hammer of Kazakhstan, who is based out of Germany. She sports an attractive 21-0 record. Hammer was in attendance at the MGM Grand Ballroom-Detroit.

Also, at the event was former Kronk champion and perennial Detroit and international favorite, Tommy Hearns. Gracious as ever, he was doing some pre-fight mingling at the MGM Grand fine dining establishment Wolfgang Puck Steak. He spent some time with former stellar University of Detroit basketball player Bill Downs, who is a franchise consultant. Downs said, “Tommy makes a spot bigger, better and brighter when he is present. He put a definite championship presence on this event.”

Shields’ trainer, Jason Cruchfield, was wearing a shimmering black tunic with “GWOAT,” embroidered across the back, an acronym for– the greatest woman of all time.

The bouts were televised by Showtime.