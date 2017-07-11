Mayweather vs. McGregor LA Live Stream

Live coverage of Tuesday’s Mayweather vs. McGregor event in Los Angeles will now begin at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

SHOWTIME Sports will present the official live stream of the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour across digital platforms as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor embark on a four-city, three country press tour to announce their Aug. 26 blockbuster event.





In anticipation of the unprecedented showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the global stars are embarking on a four-city international press tour that spans three countries in four days, and brings all the spectacle of this massive event directly to the fans who demanded it.

As a special presentation at the tour’s first event on Tuesday in Los Angeles, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum XIX / Interscope recording artist Aloe Blacc will perform his new single “King Is Born” live at STAPLES Center. Blacc is known for his hit singles “I Need a Dollar,” “Wake Me Up,” “The Man” and “Love Is The Answer,” all of which reflect his quest for social justice. Blacc is currently working on the follow up to his GRAMMY-nominated album “Lift Your Spirit.”

The live fully produced HD programs will be available via Facebook @ShowtimeBoxing, theYouTube @ShoSports channel, UFC.com and UFC FIGHT PASS. CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices will simulcast all four events live with CBS Sports Network providing live coverage of Tuesday’s event from Los Angeles. The @CBSSports Facebook page will also simulcast coverage. Mayweather and McGregor face off in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and London to officially announce their one-of-a-kind matchup taking place on Saturday, Aug. 26 live on SHOWTIME PPV® from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

SHOWTIME Sports announcer Mauro Ranallo will host coverage from Los Angeles with analysis from two-division world champion and SHOWTIME Boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi, former UFC fighter and current MMA analyst Brendan Schaub and MMA industry veteran Ariel Helwani. Helwani will take over hosting duties in live coverage from Toronto and New York alongside Malignaggi and Schaub. Details on coverage from the London event will be announced shortly.





FOX Sports Announces Supporting Programming for Mayweather vs. McGregor

FOX Sports prepares for the most anticipated fight of the year – legendary boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather vs. UFC® champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor – with programming on FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes leading up to the SHOWTIME PPV telecast and recapping the action afterwards.

“FOX Sports is thrilled to be involved with the buildup to this monumental fight between two of the biggest stars in combat sports,” says David Nathanson, FOX Sports Head of Business Operations. “As a broadcast partner of both the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), this fight is the ultimate intersection of these worlds, making FOX Sports the prime destination for combat sports fans.”

Fight day coverage begins Saturday, August 26 on the FOX broadcast network and FOX Deportes at 6:00 PM ET with a one-hour PREFIGHT SHOW. Then, at 7:00 PM ET action moves into the ring with two hours of preliminary boxing bouts live on FOX and FOX Deportes, with the SHOWTIME PPV telecast commencing at 9:00 PM ET. The evening wraps up immediately following the main event with the FS1 and FOX Deportes POSTFIGHT SHOW. Coverage kicks off on Friday, Aug. 25 with the WEIGH-IN SHOW live on FS1 and FOX Deportes at 7:00 PM ET.

Helping build anticipation for the fight, FOX Sports presents the UFC TONIGHT Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor Press Tour live on FS2, with re-airs later each evening on FS1. The World Tour kicks off Tuesday, July 11 (5:30 PM ET) from Los Angeles; followed by Wednesday, July 12 (6:00 PM ET) from Toronto; Thursday, July 13 (7:00 PM ET) in New York; and wraps on Friday, July 14 (2:00 PM ET) from London’s Wembley Arena.

Fans can follow the action on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @FOXSports for all updates leading up to the fights. Viewers can live stream the shows on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FOX, FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The shows are available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store or on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are also available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

FOX SPORTS MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR

PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

DATE TIME (ET) EVENT NET*

Tuesday,

July 11

5:30 PM UFC TONIGHT SPECIAL: MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR PRESS TOUR FS2

Wednesday,

July 12

6:00 PM UFC TONIGHT SPECIAL: MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR PRESS TOUR FS2

Thursday,

July 13

7:00 PM UFC TONIGHT SPECIAL: MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR PRESS TOUR FS2

Friday,

July 14

2:00 PM UFC TONIGHT SPECIAL: MAYWEATHER VS. MCGREGOR PRESS TOUR FS2

Friday,

Aug. 25

7:00 PM WEIGH-IN SHOW FS1 / FOX Deportes

Saturday, Aug. 26 6:00 PM PREFIGHT SHOW FOX / FOX Deportes

Saturday, Aug. 26 7:00 PM PRELIMS FOX / FOX Deportes

Saturday, Aug. 26 1:00 AM POSTFIGHT SHOW FS1 / FOX Deportes

*All programs available on FOX Sports GO and FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83