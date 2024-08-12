Mayweather Advises Vergil Ortiz to Steer Clear of Crawford

Trainer Jeff Mayweather recommends that Vergil Ortiz Jr. not take the fight with Terence Crawford next.

Ortiz’s Recent Struggle

Jeff was at ringside last Saturday for Vergil’s fight against WBC interim junior middleweight champion Serhii Bohachuk at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. He felt that Vergil (22-0, 21 KOs) lost that fight but was bailed out by the judges with a twelve-round majority decision.

Jeff states that WBA 154-lb champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is “Much better” than Vergil Ortiz Jr., and it wouldn’t end well for the 26-year-old Texas native. Instead of fighting Crawford again, a better option would be to rematch Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) to clear up the controversy from their fight. That’s what Jeff wants.

Vergil took a beating from the heavy puncher Bohachuk and he might not be the same after the fight. It’s one type of fight that takes a lot out of a fighter. It would be better for Vergil to avoid Crawford and focus on a rematch with Bohachuk.

“I see Crawford is a better fighter. I don’t know if Crawford felt his [Israil Madrimov] power or if he had heard about his power. But Crawford didn’t fight thew way he normally fights,” said Jeff Mayweather on his site, talking about Terence Crawford not performing like his usual self in his last fight on August 3rd against WBA Junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov.

As Jeff points out, he feels that Bohachuk is a better fighter than Vergil. If that’s his belief, then he must feel that Crawford is, too.

“I think that fight will never happen again. That type for Crawford” said Jeff about Crawford’s clash against Israil Madrimov.” I think what I saw tonight from both of these guys [Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Serhii Bohachuk] are great for one another to make a great fight. I think Crawford is on a totally different level [than Vergil Jr.].”

A Rematch with Bohachuk is the Better Option

Ortiz vs. Bohachuk is an excellent way for them to increase their popularity and gain experience. But if Vergil wants Crawford, that fight will likely happen next.

“I just think Crawford is much better than him. Not a little bit. Much better than both of those guys [Vergil and Bohachuk] I seen tonight. Get a rematch [with Bohachuk]. I think so,” said Jeff when asked what Vergil Jr. should do next. “A rematch will help him [Vergil] too [because it will enable him to erase doubt about his ‘win’ last Saturday],” said Jeff.