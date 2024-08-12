Could Angelo Leo Be The Man To Defeat Inoue?

A former champ down at 122 pounds, Angelo Leo scored what may well prove to be the KO of the Year on Saturday in winning the IBF belt at 126 pounds – Leo’s perfect left hook dropping defending champion Luis Alberto Lopez hard and heavy in the 10th round of their fight in the new champ’s hometown of Albuquerque. Now a two-weight champion, Leo could end up having the biggest fight of his career next year.

It’s no secret Lopez was looking at welcoming Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue to the featherweight ranks fans seem almost desperate to see “The Monster” fight at (all in good time, says Inoue). Now, maybe Leo will be the champion Inoue ends up fighting if/when he makes the move up in search of a fifth world title at as many weights?

Leo, who said after his crushing upset KO over Lopez how he wants “all the champions,” is very much open to fighting Inoue.

“Of course, I moved up in weight to 126. I got more zip on my punches now,” Leo said after his big win. “I just feel a lot better at 126. I feel a lot sharper. I hired a strength and conditioning coach. Our training sessions are a lot more intense than back then. Everything is a lot more intense so we’re ready to go. I want to fight all the champions. Whether it be Rafael Espinoza for a unification bout, Naoya Inoue – whoever it may be.”

30 year old Leo sure deserves the big fight opportunities now. After (more than likely) picking up the KO of the Year award for 2024, 2025 could prove to be even bigger for warrior from Albuquerque.

Inoue has pretty much cleaned out the 122 pound division (save for a fight with Murodjon Akhmadaliev, who feels Inoue is ducking him), and that move to featherweight seems set to happen pretty soon. Leo will likely be waiting for Inoue when the move happens. And, Leo, now 25-1(12) might prove to be a real, dominant force at featherweight. That points loss to Stephen Fulton seems a long time ago now.