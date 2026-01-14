The decision removes Mayer from the immediate title picture at junior middleweight and leaves the WBO belt vacant. No timetable has been announced for how the organization plans to fill the vacancy, and no fighters have yet been ordered to compete for the title.

Mayer, a 2016 U.S. Olympian, has now held recognized titles across three weight divisions during her professional career. While she has not ruled out returning to 154 pounds in the future, her next move is expected to come at welterweight.

The WBO has not indicated whether an interim title fight or direct championship bout will be ordered to crown a new junior middleweight champion.