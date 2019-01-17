Max Kellerman to Host New Weekly Boxing Show Debuting February 8

Series will Air Fridays at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 – Part of Kellerman’s Multi-Year Contract Extension with ESPN & Expanded Boxing Studio and Live Event Role
ESPN’s Max Kellerman – featured commentator on the network’s popular morning debate show First Take – will host a new, 30-minute boxing series on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. It will air Fridays at 5 p.m. ET and feature veteran boxing expert Kellerman’s analysis, interviews with top fighters and guest appearances by leaders in the sport. The show will debut Friday, Feb. 8, ahead of that weekend’s Top Rank on ESPN card featuring Jose Ramirez vs. Jose Zepeda.
ESPN recently reached a multi-year contract extension with Kellerman which includes an expanded role surrounding its boxing coverage. In addition to his weekday responsibilities with the boxing show and First Take, Kellerman will provide regular pre and post-match studio analysis and contribute to in-fight coverage for certain Top Rank on ESPN cards. He will also regularly appear on SportsCenter and across ESPN’s platforms to provide updates and insight as well as more in-depth stories on the sport’s top boxers and upcoming events.
“It is very exciting to have Max leading this new show and returning as a fixture on our overall boxing coverage,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president, production. “His many years of boxing expertise and versatility will continue to be a great asset for fans and make him an important piece of our live event and studio show coverage.”
Kellerman has an extensive resume covering boxing – which he has done on TV for almost three decades – including time on ESPN’s past weekday series Friday Night Fights and Tuesday Night Fights and previous roles on marquee bouts with other networks as well as a voice on HBO’s Boxing After Dark, the World Championship Boxing commentator team and regular appearances on additional boxing studio shows throughout his career.
Kellerman continued to be a recognized voice for boxing on ESPN during his time as a host on SportsNation and most recently weighs in on key boxing news on First Take.
ESPN+ Programming Highlights – Week of 1/14
|Thursday, January 17
|• NHL: Maple Leafs @ Lightning and Jets @ Predators
• College Basketball: Northern Kentucky @ Cleveland State, Belmont @ Jacksonville State, and Murray State @ Eastern Illinois
• Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease
|Friday, January 18
|• Top Rank Boxing: Jennings v Rivas (Main Card) + Undercards, Press Conference, and Weigh-In on ESPN+
• NHL: Islanders @ Capitals and Red Wings @ Flames
• English Football League
• Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease
|Saturday, January 19
|• UFC on ESPN+ Premiere! Main Card Featuring UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo v UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw
• NHL: Flyers @ Canadiens and Penguins @ Golden Knights
• Women’s College Basketball: Oklahoma State @ Kansas
• Hoophall High School Basketball Featuring Top 20 CBB Recruiting Class Players
• College Basketball: Radford @ UNC Asheville, Arkansas State @ Texas State, and Tennessee State @ Belmont
• Guinness PRO14 Rugby
• 2 English Football League Matches
• Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease
|Sunday, January 20
|• Dutch Eredivisie: FC Emmen v PSV and Ajax v Heerenveen
• NHL: Red Wings @ Canucks
• Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease
|Monday, January 21
|• NHL: Predators @ Avalanche
• English Football League
• Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and A-League Weekly Highlight Show
|Tuesday, January 22
|• Year One Episode 5 Premiere (Planned)
• New Zealand v India Cricket
• College Basketball: Buffalo @ Northern Illinois
• NHL: Sharks @ Capitals
• Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and The Boxing Beat
|Wednesday, January 23
|• Carabao Cup Semifinal: Burton Albion v Manchester City
• NHL: Hurricanes @ Canucks
• College Basketball: George Washington @ Davidson and Abilene Christian @ Stephen F. Austin
|Thursday, January 24
|• Studio: ESPN FC, I’ll Take That Bet, and In the Crease
• Carabao Cup Semifinal: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
• College Basketball: Green Bay @ Northern Kentucky, North Dakota State @ South Dakota State, and Chattanooga @ Furman
• Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, I’ll Take That Bet, and FA Cup Preview Show
|Friday, January 25
|• FA Cup Round 4: 2 matches including Arsenal v Manchester United
• New Zealand v India Cricket
• Guinness PRO14 Rugby and HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Hamilton Day 1
• Studio: ESPN FC and I’ll Take That Bet
|Saturday, January 26
|• FA Cup Round 4: 11 matches including Manchester City v Burnley
• College Basketball: Central Arkansas @ Abilene Christian, Belmont @ Austin Peay, and Tennessee State @ Murray State
• Dutch Eredivisie: PSV v Groningen
• Guinness PRO14 Rugby and HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Hamilton Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals, Day 1
• Studio: ESPN FC
|Sunday, January 27
|• FA Cup Round 4: 2 matches including appearances by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea
• New Zealand v India Cricket
• Dutch Eredivisie: Feyenoord v Ajax
• HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Hamilton Bronze Final and Cup Final
• Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease