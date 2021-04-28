Marvelous Marvin Hagler To Have A Street Named After Him In Brockton

Thomas Hearns has a street named after him in Detroit, and now Marvelous Marvin Hagler will get the same treatment, albeit posthumously. As per a report in The Enterprise, The Brockton City Council agreed this week to name a currently under construction street after the former middleweight king who so shockingly and sadly passed away last month at the age of just 66.

Reportedly, the street will intersect with Petronelli Way, this the site where Hagler was trained by Goody and Pat Petronelli.

“Growing up as a kid in Brockton, Marvin Hagler was a legend,” Councilor Jeffrey Thompson said. “I never had the pleasure to meet the champ, but I watched his legendary fights and spoke to the people who knew him. The lesson I took was that Marvin Hagler had an obsession with sharing his boxing talent and his determination with the world. He literally got punched in the face and kept moving forward.”

This tribute is of course nothing but a most fitting one to Marvelous, as is the new issue of Ring Magazine. The latest issue of “The Bible” has Hagler gracing the cover, his incredible career and great fights delved into at great length inside.

Over a month on, and we’re all still shocked at the sudden passing of the man who just might have been the greatest middleweight of them all. How proud Marvelous would be to see a street named in his honor. Everyone surely agrees how Marvin and his legacy deserve nothing less.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler career highlights:

Won middleweight title with a 1980 massacre of Alan Minter.

Made 12 retentions of the crown.

KO’d Hearns in the greatest middleweight fight of all time.

Defeated Roberto Duran, John Mugabi, Vito Antuofermo, Sugar Ray Seales, Bad Bennie Briscoe, Willie Monroe, Eugene Cyclone Hart, Bobby Watts.

Displayed arguably the single finest chin in all of boxing history.

Exited with a fine 62-3-2(52) record – all but one of his defeats and draws brutally avenged.

Reigned as middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987.