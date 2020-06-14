Marco Huck, Inactive Since May 2019, Still Aiming For The Heavyweights

Former long-reigning WBO cruiserweight champ Marco Huck has not fought since May of last year, his no-contest fight with Nick Guivas (originally a 1st round win for Huck, the result changed due to an incorrect call by the ref) being the second fight in his campaign as a heavyweight. Yet Huck, aged 35 now and 41-5-1(28), still aims to get in there with the big names of the heavyweight division.

Speaking with German media, Huck says he is “rested,” that all his injuries are healed and that he is ready to come back, either before the coronavirus has gone or before then (in a behind closed doors fight in Germany), and face the big men. But can Huck make a dent in the heavyweight division?

Huck has of course fought a big name heavyweight before, back in February of 2012, when he pushed Alexander Povetkin all the way in dropping a majority decision in a WBA heavyweight title challenge (in a very entertaining fight). How much can Huck, who has had some long (a pro since 2004) and tough pro career, offer the current heavyweight division?

Size is obviously Huck’s major obstacle – and though he speaks of his wanting to get in there with the likes of Tyson Fury, Huch should surely aim for smaller heavies – but it must not be forgotten how Huck is never short on heart, guts and a strong willingness to fight the very best. Now, aside from the size disadvantages, he will be up against, Huck’s success as a heavyweight will depend on how much he has left in the tank; after all those wars.

Stopped just three times (by Steve Cunningham, seemingly an age ago now, in 2007, by Krzysztof Glowacki, in a thrilling battle, and by Oleksandr Usyk in Marco’s last fight as a cruiserweight) Huck has a proven chin. Still, is this chin capable, at this stage of his career, to handle the big heavyweight punchers and punches? There could be some interesting heavyweight fights out there for Huck if he is matched sensibly.

And of course, you cannot fault Huck for wanting a piece of the big heavyweight money. He has more than earned it. And one more thing, has Huck ever been in a bad or boring fight? No way. Huck was supposed to fight Joe Joyce back in January, but an injury forced him out of the fight. Maybe, before the Joyce-Daniel Dubois fight is rescheduled, Huck will again look to test Joyce?