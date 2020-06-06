Marco Huck eyeing clashes at heavyweight and stateside return

Cruiserweight legend Marco Huck still has his eye on the heavyweight mix, as the German-based Huck is looking to get back to the United States, under the guidance of trainer Andre Rozier.

Huck returned to the ring in 2019 at Foxwoods Casino and Resort, Connecticut, on a Lou DiBella promotion, however, the hard-hitting legend of the cruiserweight division has remained inactive due to family reasons.

The Serbian made 13 successful defenses of his WBO world cruiserweight world title, before regaining the cruiserweight title in 2016, winning the IBO version of the title against Ola Ofalabi in Germany. In the midst of this, Huck also challenged for the WBA world heavyweight title, narrowly losing in a close contest with Alexander Povetkin.

The Serbian banger now eyes a return to the ring, with the United States being a preferred destination for the all-action heavyweight. Huck opened up about his plans moving forward.

‘The Captain’ said, “I am excited about getting back in the ring soon. I hopefully will be back in action in the coming months. That may be in Germany, we are just waiting for confirmation on this, but it could also be in the United States.

“I feel fresh and healthy. I have put my injuries and other issues behind me now and I am ready to make a charge at the heavyweight division. Everybody knows I am never in a bad fight, so I want to launch an assault on the heavyweight division and be involved in fights with some of the big names at heavyweight.

“If I have to fight in Germany because of the COVID-19 crisis that is fine with me. I am excited to get back in the ring in the near future, but my plan is to head back to the United States this year to fight over there.”

Huck had been training with Brooklyn’s Andre Rozier, and the two-time world cruiserweight champion discussed his motivation to become a champion once more.

He said, “I know how it feels to be a world champion and have to win the belt back. I did that in 2016 when I lost the WBO title but then I won back the IBO title. I know I had to dig deep to become a champion again and I did it, so I believe I can do it again. Becoming a world champion is amazing but you have to work hard to stay there. When I regained the world title against Ofalabi it was a different feeling, but it was incredible.

“Training with trainer Andre and trainer Terrence is really fun. I love training with Team Havoc in Brooklyn and I plan to go back there to train with the team and fight in the United States. I am happy to fight any of the big names over there. I know Top Rank has lots of heavyweights and if I have to beat them to get to the world title I am happy to do that.

“I want to fight the likes of Tyson Fury. I am still getting better, I know that myself. So if I have to work my way to that fight I am prepared to do that. It would be a massive fight all over the world. So I want to get the ball rolling to make these big fights happen.”