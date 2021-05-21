Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence – Done deal for Aug.21 in Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao announced on Friday on social media that he’ll be fighting Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr on August 21st in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Allegiant Stadium is the potential venue for the fight between Manny and Spence. That venue makes sense for the Pacquiao-Spence fight, as it seats 65,000 fans, and they could get a big crowd there.

A fight between Pacquiao and Spence would likely sell out the 80,000 seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, if Pacquiao fought there, he would be the equivalent of the visiting fighter due to Spence living in that state.

The Filipino star posted a fight poster of him and IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) with the August 21 date and the location of the match in Las Vegas.

The fight is reportedly a done deal for PBC on FOX pay-per-view. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) has signed the contract for the fight.

It’s likely to be a tremendous fight this summer and may do better pay-per-view numbers the July 24th fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

“I’m faster and stronger,” said Pacquiao to The Athletic when asked today about the fight with Spence.

There’s no question that the former eight-division world champion Pacquiao is faster than the 31-year-old Spence, but I wouldn’t go so far as to say that he’s “stronger.”

Spence is definitely the bigger puncher, as he should be given how big he is compared to the smaller 5’6″ Pacquiao.

In the two years that Pacquiao has been out of the ring since his win over WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman in 2019, a large number of fighters have expressed interest in fighting him.

The fighters that were considered for Pacquiao:

Terence Crawford

Conor McGregor

Ryan Garcia

Keith Thurman

Mikey Garcia

Pacquiao, 42, was in negotiations to fight WBO welterweight champion Crawford recently for a clash that was being pegged for Abu Dhabi, but the talks fell apart.

Once Crawford was out of the picture, PBC moved forward and begin hammering out a deal between Pacquiao and IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence, according to Mike Coppinger.

Pacquiao recently was stripped of his WBA welterweight title for inactivity because he hasn’t fought since July 2019.

He defeated WBA 147-lb champion Keith Thurman by a 12 round split decision, but instead of defending the belt in a timely fashion, Pacquiao has been inactive.

Not long after lightweight Ryan Garcia announced that he could be fighting Pacquiao, the WBA stripped the Filpino star of his title.

Pacquiao has a three-fight winning streak dating back to 2018 with wins over Thurman, Adrien Broner, and Lucas Matthysse.

Spence has fought once in the last two years, beating Danny Garcia by a 12 round decision last December. Before that, Spence had been injured in a car crash in 2019.

There was talk recently of a fight between Spence and Terence Crawford, but nothing materialized. It’s believed that Crawford would be too pricey for Spence.