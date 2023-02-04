Manny Pacquiao Vs. Conor Benn At “Minor Discussions” Level Says Hearn

Here comes talk of a possible, if unlikely fight, that has come right out of left-field. Eddie Hearn, in speaking with Boxing King Media, has stated how a fight between living legend Manny Pacquiao and the currently-banned Conor Benn has been spoken about as a possibility; the fight having reached the stage of undergoing “minor discussions.”

Benn as we know is fighting to clear his name over the failed drugs test that forced the cancellation of the unbeaten welterweight contender’s big and heavily-hyped fight with Chris Eubank Jr last year. Pacquiao, who retired from pro boxing in August of 2021 after his decision loss to Yordenis Ugas, has since fought an exhibition bout, and Pac Man did go on record, back in October, as saying he was hoping he would “have an exhibition or professional fight in the UK” before his career was finally over.

Could it be that this absolute curveball, nobody-saw-it-coming match up takes place in the UK later this year? Obviously, a whole lot would have to be done first; most importantly, Benn would have to be cleared and permitted to box again. But Hearn did say he “wouldn’t be surprised” if this fight took place.

“I would not be surprised to see Conor Benn fight Manny Pacquiao next,” Hearn said. “But, it’s not signed, there’s been a couple of discussions, minor discussions.”

The fact that a possible fight between Pacquiao and Benn has got that far may well be surprising, indeed shocking enough for most fight fans. Could this one really happen? In an age where it seems almost nothing can be ruled out, who knows, maybe this fight could take place! As to what would be in it for the seen-it-all, done-it-all Pacquiao other than a nice payday, well, that’s a different story. At age 44, Pac Man would be risking it against the far younger Benn, who we all know is fast and can punch.

Conor Benn will fight again, it’s just a matter of time. But against Manny Pacquiao? Surely not.



