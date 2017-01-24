Manny Pacquiao says no way to four fights this year, but says he is “ready to fight anybody”

Bob Arum’s idea of having superstar Manny Pacquiao box four times this year was always an overly optimistic bit of planning. Four times a year just doesn’t happen these days, not for a huge marquee name. Look at Gennady Golovkin; last year he wanted to engage in four fights, or three at least, yet he managed just two wins.

And factor in Pacquiao’s age and his time-consuming political chores, and there was no way he’d box four times. So how many fights does the reigning WBO welterweight champ feel he will have here in 2017 as he closes in, probably, on retirement? Quoted by Ring, Pac-Man and his advisor Michael Koncz say the 38-year-old will have two fights – one in April, the other in October or November.





“I’m not a robot. I’m human. To fight twice a year is hard for me; how much if I fight four times? It’s gonna be impossible,” Pac-Man said yesterday in his office in the Philippines senate.

And Koncz added to the talk:

“That’s just Arum doing wishful thinking on a possible tour,” Koncz said. “But there’s no way we can cope with that because of Manny’s schedule.”

Koncz said that after the two fights of this year have been fought, he will “sit down with Manny and see how those fights go and decide whether he’ll continue or that’s it.” Koncz added that nothing – neither an opponent nor a venue – is yet set for Manny’s next fight, pencilled in for April 22. So will it be Jeff Horn in Australia? Maybe. Koncz said Pacquiao could fight in Australia, or Abu Dhabi or Dubai next.

“Every opponent is a dangerous opponent at this time in Manny’s career because you don’t know when he’s gonna get old,” Koncz went on.

As for Manny himself (who often allows others to speak on his behalf as far as his boxing career goes), he said he would be open to facing the winner of the big March 4 welterweight unification fight between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia (and Pac-Man picks Garcia to win).

“I’m ready to fight anybody,” Pac-Man said.

Pacquiao against either Thurman or Garcia, now that’s a fight!