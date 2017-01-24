Boxing News 24/7


Carl Frampton-Lee Selby unification blockbuster eyed for Belfast this year – but both must win on Saturday in Vegas

- Leave a Comment

Carl Frampton is just days away from a second war with Leo Santa Cruz, but the WBA featherweight king is already eyeing up his next fight. Frampton, who defeated Santa Cruz to take the featherweight belt in a classic fight last summer, believes he will triumph again in the return in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Frampton, who picked up the prestigious Fighter of The Year award from Ring Magazine for his 2016 achievements, believes he may even KO the tough Mexican warrior this time. And on the under-card on Saturday at The MGM, IBF featherweight ruler Lee Selby faces his mandatory challenger Jonathan Barrios, with a potentially massive unification fight between the two a strong possibility for later this year – assuming they both win of course.


Skilled boxer Selby, given the nickname “The Welsh Mayweather” due to his slick approach, has wanted a fight with Frampton for a while now, and “The Jackal” says it would be an agreeably big fight for him. Frampton says he is only interested in big, big fights from now on.

“I want three fights this year and a fight with Selby at Windsor [Park, in Belfast] would be perfect,” Frampton told The Belfast Telegraph. “He’s a fighter that I’ve always respected and I think it would be a huge fight – two world champions from the UK unifying the belts. I’m 30 next month so from now to the end of my career I want to be in really big fights and Selby is a big fight.”

READ  Barclays Center Heads Into 2017 Following Best Year Yet For BROOKLYN BOXING

Boxing is thriving in the UK right now, and a Frampton-Selby unification clash would add to the big stadium fights currently set for 2017 (the biggest being the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title showdown set for Wembley). But for it to happen, both Frampton, 23-0, and Selby, 23-1, must prevail under the bright lights of Las Vegas.

Santa Cruz, 32-1-1 is convinced he had a bad night in July and can get revenge. While Barros, 41-4-1 is arguably the toughest test yet for Selby. Maybe we will get two great fights on Saturday night.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Boxing News / Carl Frampton-Lee Selby unification blockbuster eyed for Belfast this year – but both must win on Saturday in Vegas

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Abel Sanchez: Everyone has the possibility to win; it could be Chavez-Golovkin or Jacobs-Canelo
Klitschko’s trainer: We don’t know how strong Joshua’s chin is, but Wladimir does not have a weak chin
Amir Khan: Kell Brook doesn’t want the fight, it’s not happening
Haye says he never wanted to fight Bellew, warns the beating his rival will take will be “one of the most brutal inside a British boxing ring”
Gamboa inks with Golden Boy Promotions
Roman Gonzalez starting training camp for Rungvisai fight
Manny Pacquiao says no way to four fights this year, but says he is “ready to fight anybody”
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Manny Pacquiao says no way to four fights this year, but says he is “ready to fight anybody”

Bob Arum's idea of having superstar Manny Pacquiao box four times this year was always an overly optimistic bit of...

Close