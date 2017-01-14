Manny Pacquiao says he has maybe four fights left, can box until 2018

Superstar Manny Pacquiao will turn 40 in December of 2018, and Pac-Man says 2018 is the year in which he will probably call it a (boxing) career. Pacquiao, who looked excellent in his last two fights – commanding decision wins over Tim Bradley and Jessie Vargas – is soon to embark on a “world tour,” at least according to his promoter Bob Arum, and a fight in Australia looks likely for April – against unbeaten contender Jeff Horn.

However, according to a piece ABS CBN News, who quote Pacquiao from his recent appearance on the “Fast Break” radio show, this fight is not yet finalized. Pac-Man has yet to hear from Arum regarding the confirmation of the Horn fight. This of course does not mean it will not be Horn next, but until the official announcement comes – from both Pacquiao and Arum – nothing is, well, official.





But Pacquiao, 59-6-2(38) says he plans to have “three, four more fights” and he said he feels as good, or as great, as ever. Interestingly, two names Pacquiao mentioned as opponents he would like to face over the remainder of his career are Danny Garcia and Juan Manuel Marquez. It is at least possible, then, that Pac-Man and Marquez could meet again, in a fifth fight.

“I think I can do three, four more fights. Two years maybe,” Pacquiao said. “I don’t have a vice. I don’t drink. I don’t even drink soft drinks. I don’t like eating fatty food. I don’t eat pork. It’s about being disciplined. I feel down when I think about not being in boxing any more. I tell myself I can still fight, I feel strong, so why don’t I just continue boxing?”

Again, judging by his last two outings, Pacquiao has plenty left. If he does have four more fights before he’s done and ready to walk into the history books as one of the greatest ever, who should Pacquiao’s opponents be? Fans everywhere would surely love to see another instalment of the Marquez rivalry – one of the most exciting series of fights in recent years, not a dud in there – while Pacquiao against guys like Garcia, Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford and Kell Brook or Amir Khan would prove very interesting.

After he deals with Horn, as is expected, let’s hope Pac-Man takes a big, big fight – the kind that would see him making the most of the time he has left in boxing.