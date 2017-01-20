Manny Pacquiao on Floyd Mayweather fight: “I only lost in the eye of the judges”

Superstar Manny Pacquiao’s next fight is still up in the air – recently, Pac-Man said he didn’t even know who possible foe Jeff Horn of Australia is – but one fight from his recent past remains uppermost in Manny’s mind. Or so it seems.

Talking to Fox Sports, the former multi-weight king and reigning WBO welterweight champ spoke about “The Fight of The Century” with Floyd Mayweather from May of 2015. Pacquiao insists that he was deserving of the decision after the 12 rounds had been completed; that he won the highest grossing money fight in history by “two or three rounds.”





Pacquiao, 59-6-2( 38) wants a rematch with Floyd (one that seems to have next to no chance of taking place) and he seems to believe that he would get revenge over “Money” if he fought him a second time, this time with a healthy right shoulder.

“I only lost in the eye of the judges, in the eyes of the people I didn’t lose,” the 38-year-old said of the Mayweather mega-fight. “It just happened that [in the] third or fourth round I injured my right shoulder. I felt like I have only one arm but thank God that I survived until 12 rounds.”

While a rematch between a fully healthy Pacquiao and Mayweather would be interesting, most people you speak to had no problem, and have no problem, with the decision that went Mayweather’s way. Just which people is Pac-Man referring to when he says that in their eyes he won the fight?

Pacquiao does have his supporters of course, and there are those who make the argument that he did enough to have edged Floyd. The majority of fans agree with the official verdict though. And Mayweather has zero interest in proving his superiority over Pacquiao a second time.

“That book is closed,” the 49-0 legend said a while back. Pacquiao wants to add another chapter. Freddie Roach, trainer of course of Pacquiao, also craves a second go at Mayweather and with it a shot at redemption. When it’s all over and Pacquiao has retired for good, having failed to get a second fight with Mayweather, will the May 2015 loss go down as Pacquiao’s defining fight?