Manny Pacquiao announces retirement at 42

Just moments ago, the former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from the sport at age 42, deciding that this is the right time to hang up his gloves so that he can focus on his political career.

Pacquiao will be running for the presidential position next March in the Philippines. Should he win that spot, his boxing career would be over with anyway.

The announcement comes one month after Pacquiao’s 12 round unanimous decision defeat at the hands of WBA ‘Super World’ welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21st.

Pacquiao had said that he wanted to avenge the loss, but it wasn’t possible given the election. Also, the Ugas fight reportedly brought in less than spectacular numbers in terms of pay-per-view buys.

“My boxing career is over. I’ve been boxing for a long time and my family would always tell me it’s time to stop. I was a kid selling bread before. If I told you I’d be world champion and known all over the world? You’d say that seems impossible, said Pacquiao to Ton Gonline

The Filipino superstar has fought a large number of great fighters during his career, and he’s enjoyed unmatched success with his ability to stride through the different weight classes and continuing to win.

Pacquiao’s decision to retire ends his 26-year professional boxing career that he started in 1995.

This is a small list of the great fighters Pacquiao has fought during his 26-year career:

Juan Manuel Marquez

Erik Morales

Floyd Mayweather Jr

Antonio Margarito

Shane Mosley

Keith Thurman

Yordenis Ugas

Ricky Hatton

Oscar De La Hoya

Miguel Cotto

Tim Bradley

Adrien Broner

Lucas Matthysse

Marco Antonio Barrera

The list is endless for Pacquiao, and it would have likely continued if not for him moving in a different direction with his life.

Manny is still young at 42, and if he wins the presidential election of the Philippines next March, he’ll be able to enjoy another career.

It’s too bad Errol Spence Jr. suffered an eye injury while training for the Pacquiao fight. If that fight had happened, it would have been a much more worthy foe for Pacquiao to end his career.

Pacquiao’s net worth from boxing is $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He’s made a lot of money in the sport, and he could have made even more of Floyd Mayweather Jr. hadn’t been reluctant about giving him a rematch after their 2015 fight.