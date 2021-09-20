Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. being moved to Oct.16th in Brooklyn, New York

Triller Fight Club CEO revealed today that he’s in the working stages to move the October 4th fight involving four-belt lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez and his IBF mandatory challenger to October 16th to avoid a schedule conflict with the Monday Night Football game between the Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers on that same date.

Kavanaugh recently learned about the Raiders vs. Chargers game, and he realizes that it’s essential to move the Teofimo-Kambosos Jr fight, which is being sold on FITE.TV pay-per-view for $49.99 on the October 4th date.

The IBF has already been informed about Triller’s intention to change the date of the Teofimo vs. Kambosos Jr fight, and they’re not standing in the way of the move.

Kavanaugh says he will move the fight from the Hula Theater at Madison Square Garden to the Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York, on October 16th.

Triller has poured a lot of money into the Teofimo-Kambosos Jr fight, paying $6 million to win the purse bid for the fight several months ago.

Unfortunately, a combination of things has gotten in the way of putting the fight on, but this next move should be the last one. As long as neither fighter gets sick or injured in the previous month, this fight could finally go down next month on October 16th.

IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO lightweight champion Teofimo (16-0, 12 KOs) is already talking about his intention to move up to 140 after he gets this title defense against Kambosos Jr. out of the way.

Teo will vacate his four 135-lb belts and then go after a fight against undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor, who shares the same promoter as Teofimo with Top Rank. It should be an easy fight to make.

Once Teofimo vacates his lightweight titles, there will be a mad dash by the different contenders in the division to try and scoop them up. It’ll be interesting to see which fights playout for the vacant belts.

Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) is confident that he’ll defeat Teofimo and that be the guy to pick and choose who he wants to fight.

Teofimo doesn’t push for a rematch; we could see Kambosos Jr. fight Vasily Lomachenko or WBC champion Devin Haney. Ryan Garcia is supposed to be fighting Joseph ‘Jo Jo’ Diaz Jr. next. But if they don’t fight, one of them could be an option for Kambosos Jr if he’s able to capture Teofimo’s four titles.

Teofimo hadn’t fought since last October when he pulled off an upset with a 12 round decision win over Lomachenko. In a strange move, Teofimo chose not to give Lomachenko a rematch and instead went for the fight with Kambosos.

A lot of boxing fans believe Teofimo is afraid to fight Lomachenko now that he’s nor dealing with an injured shoulder like he was last year.