Mad For It! Liam Gallagher Will Perform Before Joshua – Dubois Fight At Wembley

Earlier this week, at the big presser to officially announce the fight and the stacked fight card that will take place at Wembley on September 21, viewers were informed that a “big musical act” would perform prior to the headline act, which will, of course, be Anthony Joshua against Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title that is currently Dubois’s property.

There was plenty of speculation about who the “big musical act” might be. Now we know. And though Liam Gallagher might have been better suited to performing at a huge boxing gig in his hometown of Manchester, one half of Oasis (well, pretty much, no disrespect to the other members of the now defunct band Gem Archer, Bonehead, Andy Bell, etc.) will get the party going and then some in London at the end of the summer.

Gallagher, who famously and amusingly accompanied Ricky Hatton into the ring in New York ahead of Hatton’s fight with Paulie Malignaggi – Gallagher, there with his now estranged (but maybe not forever) brother, held the belt, and he pretty much thrust it in a bewildered, he had no idea who Gallagher was, Malignaggi’s face – “What you think of that, then, *********!” and so on. Hatton, who could easily have another job as a stand-up comedian, tells the story well.

But back to September 21. Instead of the now tired, it was fun but no longer, rendition of ‘Sweet Caroline’ by the great Neil Diamond, fight fans will be singing along to some true indie classics as they await the big fight. Gallagher, the younger and far more interesting and witty Gallagher brother, can be relied upon to put on quite the show. While many expected 80,000 or more fans in attendance will absolutely get busy shifting some epic amounts of beer as they go ‘Mad for it.’

Gallagher’s gig may well last a considerable amount of time, lasting a lot longer than the actual fight. And there may be a risk that, if the main event is either a dud (not likely) or a blowout (far more likely, in favor of AJ, in my opinion, but hey), the music will outshine the boxing on September 21.

Whatever happens, it promises to be a big night that celebrates some of the best things Great Britain offers today. Heavyweight KO power on both sides and a concert from one-half of one of the most popular British bands of the last 30 years. What’s not to like?