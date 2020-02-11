Luis Nery battles Aaron Alameda on March 28 on Showtime in Las Vegas

Unbeaten former bantamweight world champion Luis Nery will face undefeated contender Aaron Alameda in a WBC Super Bantamweight Title Eliminator headlining live action on SHOWTIME Saturday, March 28 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.





The SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION® tripleheader begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and features heavyweight contenders squaring off as Otto Wallin and Lucas Browne battle in a 10-round attraction in the co-main event, plus rising light heavyweights go toe-to-toe as Joseph George faces Marcos Escudero in a 10-round rematch of their November showdown on ShoBox: The New Generation that saw George win a narrow split decision.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, are on sale Thursday, February 13 at noon and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Wallin vs. Browne is promoted in association with Salita Promotions.

“Saturday, March 28 is going to be a night full of exciting action headlined by Mexican knockout artist Luis Nery beginning his path toward a world title at super bantamweight against an undefeated Mexican contender in Aaron Alameda,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Adding in the heavyweight showdown between Otto Wallin and Lucas Browne, plus a rematch of young light heavyweights Joseph George and Marcos Escudero, fight night at Park MGM in Las Vegas is sure to deliver explosive battles from start to finish.”





Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) is a power puncher who has stopped his last 11 opponents and 15 of his last 16. The 25-year-old southpaw from Tijuana, Mexico scored a dominant stoppage victory over former champion McJoe Arroyo in March and returned in July to stop former champion Juan Carlos Payano. He scored a TKO victory over Shinsuke Yamanaka to win the bantamweight world title in 2018 and will now move up to 122 pounds to seek a world title in a second weight class.

“I’m excited to fight on SHOWTIME and I’m planning on another knockout victory to prove to everyone that I’m one of the kings of the super bantamweight division,” said Nery. “I know that I can knock out any fighter at 118 or 122 pounds, and I’m hungrier than ever to prove that I’m one of boxing’s great Mexican champions. My goal is to continue to put on great performances for the fans and I’m ready to fight anyone who is willing to step up to the challenge.”

Representing Sonora, Mexico, Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs) is unbeaten since turning pro in 2014 after a strong amateur career, and will step up in competition as he faces Nery for a shot at a world title bout. The 26-year-old is ranked No. 12 by the WBC and most recently knocked out Jordan Escobar in April 2019, after three victories in 2018. Alameda will fight in the U.S. for the second time when he enters the ring on March 28, after scoring a body shot knockout over Andre Wilson in a January 2016 bout in Los Angeles.





“I’m very excited to be making my SHOWTIME debut in the main event against a great fighter,” said Alameda. “All of the years of training and fighting have brought me to this fight on March 28. Nery is a Mexican warrior like myself and I can’t wait to lock horns with him and give the fans great action all the way until the final bell.”

The 29-year-old Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) will return to the ring in Las Vegas, where he nearly defeated former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in September, when he opened up a gruesome cut over Fury’s right eye with a legal punch that nearly halted the fight. While Wallin dropped the decision, he proved his mettle as a potential future heavyweight champion. Representing his native Sundsvall, Sweden, Wallin trains in New York with former champion Joey Gamache. Wallin’s last fight in Las Vegas was his second in the U.S., after his debut on SHOWTIME in April ended in a no contest because of a cut suffered by his opponent in the first round.

Fighting out of New South Wales, Australia, Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) most recently scored a knockout victory over John Hopoate in November, his second win of 2019. He’s won four of his last five bouts, with his only career losses coming to Dillian Whyte and David Allen in the U.K. Browne won his first 25 pro fights, including a stoppage of Ruslan Chagaev in 2016 to capture a WBA Heavyweight Championship. He will be making his U.S. debut.

George (10-0, 6 KOs) emerged victorious in a battle of then unbeaten fighters when he faced Escudero on SHOWTIME in November, taking a split-decision victory. The 30-year-old didn’t start boxing until he was 19 and is managed by Washington Redskins All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams, and trained in Houston by NFL All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson and James Cooper. George will look to transition from prospect to contender by defeating Escudero again on March 28.

Escudero (10-1, 9 KOs) will look to bounce back and even the score against George, and in turn bolster his own position in the light heavyweight division. The 26-year-old from Buenos Aires, Argentina has fought primarily in the U.S. since turning pro in 2017. His amateur career saw him become a national champion in Argentina in 2014 and represent his country in the Pan-Am Games in 2015. Escudero currently trains in Miami and scored three stoppage wins in 2019 before facing George for the first time.