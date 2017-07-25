Lomachenko talks Marriaga fight

Next week, two-division world champion and pound for pound superstar VASYL “Hi-Tech” LOMACHENKO (8-1, 6 KOs), of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, who has won his last five fights by knockout, returns to a Los Angeles ring for the first time in over three years when he headlines an all-action card, Saturday, August 5, at Microsoft Theater, located at LA Live! Lomachenko will be defending his World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight world title against two-time world title challenger and Top-10 contender MIGUEL “Escorpión” MARRIAGA (25-2, 21 KOs), from Arjona, Colombia. He won 15 of his previous 20 fights by way of knockout.

LOMACHENKO QUOTES

“It’s so exciting to be fighting on ESPN. So many more people are going to learn a lot about me and what I am capable of doing in the ring on Saturday night.

“When I face Marriaga on Saturday, I will need to find the right keys to unlock his defensive door and do what I do best in the ring.

“Marriaga is a strong fighter. He has heart. I have prepared hard to face him





“I need to look again at Marriaga’s full fight video against Oscar Valdez to get the best battle plan in my mind to fight him.

“People ask me about Orlando Salido. My answer is that I fight for Top Rank and will take on who they schedule for me. But I would like to welcome Salido to Lomachenko University in the ring some day..

“While growing up, my dream and my goal was to win an Olympic gold medal. I did that and both times they were the proudest moments in my amateur career.

“Now my professional goal is to be recognized as pound for pound, the world’s best fighter. To do this I must defeat Marriaga and then to be recognized as the pound for pound best I must fight champions and unify world titles.

“I like living and training in Oxnard. It reminds me of the small town I grew up in Ukraine”

The co-main event will feature three-time world title challenger and top-rated lightweight contender RAY “Sugar” BELTRAN (33-7-1, 21 KOs), a native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico who resides in Phoenix, AZ., defending his NABF and NABO lightweight titles against former two-time interim World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight world champion and current No. 1 contender BRYAN VASQUEZ (36-2, 19 KOs), from San Jose, Costa Rica.

The four gladiators boast a combined professional record of 102-12-1 (67 KOs).

Both title fights will be televised live and exclusively at 10 p.m. EDT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live on the ESPN app.

Promoted by Top Rank, remaining tickets to the Lomachenko vs. Marriaga / Beltran vs. Vasquez championship event are priced at $130, $105, $80, $55 and $30. They may be purchased at microsofttheater.com, AXS.com, by phone at 888-929-7849 or at the STAPLES Center Box Office.