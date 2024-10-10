Lomachenko Contemplating Retirement

Vasily Lomachenko is contemplating retirement from the sport after his recent title win in May against George Kambosos Jr. The 36-year-old Lomachenko passed up on the opportunity to face Gervonta Davis in December because he wanted to take the remainder of 2024 off after his win over Kambosos.

Mike Coppinger reports that Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) is considering Retirement. Fans on social media aren’t taking the news too well of Lomachenko possibly hanging up his gloves, viewing it as a sign that he’s ducking the Gervonta Davis fight.

Those same fans likely haven’t followed the sport closely enough to know that Lomachenko had been calling out Tank since 2017 and been ignored by him and his management until 2024. Seven years ago, Lomachenko was 29 and Tank 23, but there was no interest.

Now that Lomachenko is about to turn 37 in February 2025, Tank Davis wants to fight him. It’s obvious that Davis views Lomachenko as old, beatable now, and worth fighting. But earlier in his career, he was too dangerous; hence, he was avoided.

Lomachenko had been out of the ring for a year and was reportedly persuaded to take the fight with Kambosos Jr. last May to fight for the vacant IBF lightweight belt, which he won by an 11th-round knockout. Loma likely would have retired already if not persuaded to return to the ring for the Kambosos Jr. fight.

For Lomachenko to come back to fight Tank Davis, it’s not as good a fight because he would be smaller, weaker and a lot older than the Baltimore native. Obviously, if Tank had fought Lomachenko in 2017, it would have been a different story.

Fans would like to see Lomachenko return to the ring to fight a rematch against Devin Haney, who beat him by a controversial 12 round unanimous decision in May 2023 in Las Vegas. However, given the massive size of Haney, who looked drained making 140 for his last fight in April, it’s physically impossible for Loma and him to fight again.