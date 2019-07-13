Live Updates: Daniel Dubois stops Nathan Gorman; Joyce beats Jennings

The big punching Daniel Dubois (12-0, 11 KOs) used his size and power to wear down and stop Nathan Gorman (16-1, 11 KOs) in the fifth round to claim the vacant British heavyweight title on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England. Dubois, 21, knocked Gorman down once in round 3 and a final time in round 5.





The fight was stopped by referee Victor Loughlin at 2:41 of round 5 after Dubois knocked the 23-year-old Gorman down with a right hand. Gorman was in bad shape, and he wouldn’t have lasted more than a second had he gotten up and been allowed to continue to fight.

Gorman, 6’4″, tried hard, but he was over-matched by the more talented Dubois. There was too much of an imbalance in the talent department between these two young British heavyweights.

Daniel Dubois – is Joe Joyce next?

The fight that a lot of boxing fans are now asking for is a match between Dubois and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Joe Joyce. There would be a great deal of interest in a fight between these two. However, it would be up to the promoters for these two fighters. Joyce would likely take the fight with the young 21-year-old Dubois in a second, but it’s questionable whether his promoter will give the green light to let that fight take place. Joyce, 33, is 12 years older than Dubois, and he has Olympic experience. It’s one thing for Dubois to fight the likes of Gorman, and quite another thing for him to take on a more experienced fighter with the size, power and the beard that Joyce possesses.





Joe Joyce vs. Bryant Jennings – Results

Undefeated #1 WBA, #14 WBC heavyweight contender Joe Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) defeated the always tough Bryant Jennings (24-4, 14 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision in the co-feature bout. Jennings landed a lot of hard shots, but Joyce outworked him with his high volume attack. Joyce threw mostly arm punches, but he was busy enough for him to impress the judges.

The scores were 118-108, 117-110, and 115-110. Boxing 247 scored it 115-110 for Joyce. The score was a little wider due to a point deduction of Jennings for throwing a belt line shot in round 10. The referee seemed to have a bad angle when Jennings hit Joyce with a body shot. He mistakenly thought it was a low blow when in fact it was a belt line shot. The referee could have taken multiple points away from Joyce for low blows, because he appeared to hit Jennings with a high number of them.

This was a tough fight to score. If it had taken place in the U.S, where judges often score the rounds for the fighter that lands the cleaner shots, Jennings likely would have won the fight. He landed the better shots throughout the fight.

Liam Williams vs. Karim Achour – Results

Liam Williams (21-2-1, 16 KOs) showed off his world class punching power in quickly knocking out Karim Achour (27-6-3, 4 KOs) in the second round to win the vacant World Boxing Council Silver middleweight title. The fight was halted at 1:51 of round 2. Williams, 27, knocked Achour down twice in the fight in the second round.

With the win, it’ll be interesting to see which direction Williams takes with his career. He’s bad luck in his two fights against former WBO 154 pound champion Liam ‘Beefy’ Smith. It would be better for Williams to forget about Smith, and focus on going after one of the world champions, preferably IBF/WBA 160 pound champion Saul Canelo Alvarez. That’s where the money is at for Williams. Former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin would also be an excellent option for Williams, if his management could set up a fight against the Kazakh.

Other Results

Undefeated super featherweight Archie Sharp (16-0, 8 KOs) defeated Jordan McCorry (18-6-1, 4 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision. Sharp knocked McCory down in the third. The scores were 98-91, 98-91 and 98-91.

Undefeated super flyweight contender Sunny Edwards (12-0, 4 KOs) beat Hiram Gallardo (12-3-2, 4 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision to win the IBF International 115 pound title. The scores were 99-90, 99-90 and 99-90. Edwards showed some rare power in knocking Gallardo down in round two.