LIVE Today: Errol Spence Jr – Terence Crawford LA Press Conference Stream

Undefeated Top Pound-For-Pound Stars Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford Meet for Undisputed Welterweight World Championship Saturday, July 29 Headlining a Premier Boxing Champions Event on SHOWTIME PPV® from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Tuesday, June 13 in Los Angeles – The Beverly Hills Hotel at 11:00 a.m. PT

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence and WBO 147-pound World Champion Terence “Bud’’ Crawford will go coast-to-coast for a pair of press conferences in Los Angeles and New York as they square off for the first time to preview their undisputed welterweight championship showdown taking place Saturday, July 29 headlining a SHOWTIME PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, Spence and Crawford will now finally meet to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era and add their name to the long list of stars that have conquered boxing’s glamour division.

Wednesday, June 14 in New York – Palladium Times Square at 11:00 a.m. ET

In the United States, the Spence – Crawford fight card is scheduled to start at 9 PM Eastern Time on July 29 live in Showtime PPV, accommodating the prime-time television audience. While across the pond, in the United Kingdom, it will be a late-night affair, with the match starting at 2 AM British Summer Time.