Canelo Snub Sinks Benavidez Dreams, Sparks Promoter Outrage

David Benavidez’s promoter Sampson Lewkowicz learned today that Canelo Alvarez will not be fighting ‘The Mexican Monster’ in 2024.

The reality has hit Lewkowicz hard, and he’s lashed out in anger at the bitter news that the superstar Canelo will not be fighting Benavidez this year, and it’s fair to say he never will.

Fury Over a Fight That Never Was

“Canelo’s legacy will be stained because he did not fight the best at this time, which is Benavidez. I think the children, maybe the grandchildren one day, will ask him why he did not fight Benavidez. He says he wants the best fights, but that’s the best fight.” [

@ProBox_TV].

It’s been obvious to most fans that Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) was never going to fight Benavidez, but it’s disappointing that David has been so thick that he’s failed to understand what was there to be seen years ago.

If Canelo wanted to fight Benavidez, he wouldn’t have been padding his record with fights against the likes of John Ryder, Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, Daniel Jacobs, and a shopworn Gennadiy Golovkin.

Benavidez: It’s Time to Face Reality

The positive that can come out of this news is that Benavidez has been told that the Canelo fight will not happen, so they can stop clinging to his hope that the clash will one day happen for him.

Benavidez has wasted a lot of time, waiting and hoping Canelo will give him a shot, and he can’t afford to throw away his career waiting for nothing.

Lewkowicz’s lashing out at Canelo won’t help matters. They need to see this in terms of them trying to sell a product, Benavidez, and the buyer is NOT interested. So, Benavidez needs to face reality and look elsewhere. There are plenty of options for him against these fighters:

David Morrell Jr.

Jai Opetaia

Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol

Badou Jack

Arsen Goulamirian

Chris Billiam-Smith

Bakhodir Jalolov

Benavidez is big enough to fight at cruiserweight or heavyweight, so he shouldn’t have a problem finding opponents who would be more than willing to fight him. Someone like Jalolov or Opetaia would likely jump at the chance of fighting Benavidez, and it would be interesting to see how he fights someone his own size for a change.