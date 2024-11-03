O’Shaquie Foster Refusing to Give Rematch to Conceicao

O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) says he won’t give Robson Conceicao (19-3-1, 9 KOs) a rematch after dethroning him of his WBC super featherweight title on Saturday night in Verona, New York, at the Turning Stone Resort Casino.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Foster wants to fight a unification bout next against the winner of the December 7th rematch between WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez.

The Top Rank-promoted Foster won a 12-round split decision, winning by the scores:

– 115-113- Foster

– 115-113 – Foster

– 115-113 – Conceicao

“There won’t be no trilogy because I beat him the first time. I just had to do it again,” said O’Shaquie Foster to the media when asked if he’ll fight Conceicao again to clear up the controversy over tonight’s fight, which fans believe he should have lost.

Tonight’s fight wasn’t an impressive enough one for Foster to make a case where he should be fight the winner of the Navarrete-Valdez fight. It was too boring tonight, mainly becaue of the movement that Foster was using. The crowd was booing again like last time, but they appeared to be directing that toward Foster.

“I’m looking forward to Navarrete and Valdez. It wouldn’t make no sense to me. I beat him the first time. He got an early Christmas gift,” said Foster about his refusal to give Conceicao a rematch. “We ran it back, and I got it back.

“Last night, I outboxed him. This time, I walked him down.”

Foster wasn’t walking Conceicao down—that’s the whole problem. He was coming forward and being outpunched by Conceicao. It was ineffective aggression by a fighter who doesn’t know how to press because he’s been a defensive, backfoot fighter his entire career.

“I didn’t knock him out, but y’all see that he was going to hold the ensure second half of the fight. I was happy with the decision. He was backing up and just trying to survive the last part of the fight. I could see that I was controlling the rounds.

“I wanted to get him out of there. So I’m a little upset with myself,” said Foster.