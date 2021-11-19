Liam Williams OUT Of Chris Eubank Jr Fight With Injury

This is a fight postponement that is certain to annoy as well as disappoint fight fans. It had been tweeted by Mike Coppinger how Liam Williams has had to pull out of his scheduled fight with Chris Eubank Jr on December 11. There is no official word yet on the injury that Williams has sustained but he is out due to some kind of injury. This really has come as a big blow, to the fans and of course to Williams and to Eubank Jr.

It was just this week when the two grudge rivals attended a lively press conference to hype the fight. Both men were talking all kinds of trash and we fans were looking forward to the action in Cardiff, Wales. Now we will have to wait until who knows when. Again, details are sketchy right now and we have no idea how seriously Williams, 23-3-1(18) is injured or how long he is likely to be out of action for. One would think the injury must be pretty bad for a fight of this magnitude to be called off when there are still three weeks to go until the fight.

Eubank Jr, who said the fight was “personal,” has had a frustrating year here in 2021, with just two pretty low-key fights coming off for him. Eubank Jr was looking to put on a show against Williams and then head into a big fight, possibly a world title fight, some time next year. Now those plans will have to wait. Eubank Jr Vs. Williams is too good a fight not to be set for a new date. After all the hype, this one has to happen.

Above all, though, let’s all hope Williams is not too badly hurt and that he can and will make a swift return to the gym and then to the ring.

2021 really has been SOME year for postponed fights, unfortunately.