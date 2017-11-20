“Let’s get this party started!” Tyson Fury lists the TEN heavyweights he wants to fight in his ring return

Although it must be pointed out once again, how it means nothing until he successfully obtains a licence to box again, Tyson Fury has been spending more time on social media; this time kindly listing for us the ten heavyweights he wants to fight in his anticipated ring return next year.

It’s an interesting list to be fair; with some obvious choices along with some less obvious names included on the former heavyweight champ’s list.





Here are the ten fighters Fury has named on his “Hit List:”

Anthony Joshua (obvious pick)

Deontay Wilder (also obvious)

Joseph Parker (ditto)

Dereck Chisora (who Fury has already faced and defeated on two separate occasions)





Alexander Povetkin

Chris Arreola

Samuel Peter

Tony Bellew





Shannon Briggs

Tomasz Adamek

In truth, whoever Fury, 25-0, faces in his ring return (providing he actually does make one) the fans will be interested. But let’s take a look at some of the names Fury lists. Sam Peter is an odd choice, simply because “The Nigerian Nightmare” is about as shot as can be and has not won a meaningful fight in quite some time. Even so, as a first return fight back, Fury-Peter would sell.

Chris Arreola might strike some fans as another odd choice, because “The Nightmare” has been inactive for over a year-and-a-half, since his stoppage loss to Deontay Wilder. Still, an in-shape and motivated Arreola would just maybe give Fury a decent argument in his first fight back. Adamek, who won at the weekend (decisioning Fred Kassi, who once fought Fury’s cousin Hughie) is simply too small to be able to give Fury a fight, so another curious choice here.

The big fights fans want to see a back to form Fury involved in are of course those against Joshua, Wilder and Parker. Can Fury work his way back into contention for these potentially massive fights? Who from the list of ten fighters would you like to see Fury get it on with in phase-one of his comeback?