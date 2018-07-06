Lennox Lewis and Vitali Klitschko to box again …. in an exhibition in Kiev!





Fifteen years ago last month they met in Los Angeles in one of the most exciting, and bloody, heavyweight championship rumbles of recent years. Now, in Kiev in late September/early October, former heavyweight kings Lennox Lewis and Vitali Klitschko will meet in the ring for a rematch – of sorts.

The two giants will box an exhibition so reports 112 Ukraine International. The exhibition will be for charity, the bout to take place (at an exact date to be announced) during the 56th WBC congress in Kiev. It’s unclear how “real” the scheduled fight will be; whether or not headguards will be used and what size gloves will be issued. For years after the loss he suffered in June of 2003 – a TKO defeats that was the result of quite horrific cuts he suffered around both of his eyes – Vitali obsessed over a rematch.

Is there any possibility Vitali will, shall we say, suffer a flashback as he and his one-time conqueror are swapping leather? Both men have kept themselves in good physical shape, with Vitali not really having been retired all that long. Both former champions do of course have plenty of mutual respect and in all likelihood the exhibition will be nothing but a goodwill affair.

All the same, it will likely be a big event when the two greats meet up again all this time later, with fans in attendance being keen to see the exhibition. The WBC congress will run from September 30 to October 5. Along with Lewis and Klitschko, many other former and current world champions will also be on hand.





For years, fans have debated what would have happened had Lewis and Klitschko boxed a rematch, say in either late 2003 or early the following year. That question will of course never, ever be answered, but fans will at least get to see the two living legends back in the ring (sort of) this September or October. Maybe Wladimir Klitschko will be the third man in the ring!