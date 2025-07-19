Heavyweight Great Vs. Heavyweight Great – In Dream Fight Fashion: Lennox Lewis Says He Wishes He Could Fight Oleksandr Usyk

Heavyweight great Lennox Lewis ranks, for many people – fans, experts, fellow fighters – as one of the greatest-ever big men of the sport. Lewis, who has a resume that, at the time of Lennox putting it together may have been given far less praise than it should have been given, is absolutely top 10 of all-time, maybe even top 5.

Today, Oleksandr Usyk is taking his turn to make it into the all-time greatest heavyweights lists. Usyk may have already earned himself a spot in the top 10, and Usyk as we know is not done yet. What a second win over previous KO victim Daniel Dubois might earn Usyk in this regard is open to debate, but Usyk could, if he’s victorious tonight, go on and have one, maybe even two more additional fights.

And we all know Usyk never looks for easy or safe fights. It is possible then, that Usyk could put some added gloss on his C.V, on his ring resume.

What If Lewis Faced Usyk in Their Primes?

Getting back to Lennox, though, the former unified heavyweight king spoke with members of the press yesterday, ostensibly to give his pick on what he thinks will happen inside a crammed Wembley Stadium a few hours from now. But Lewis, still in possession of the kind of big ego all fighters need in the first place if they are to go on and achieve greatness, couldn’t help but speak about himself.

And Lewis, who is full of praise for Usyk, said he is sure he would have beaten him had the two met in their respective primes. Lennox also said that he wishes he was still fighting today, as he would “go after Usyk and beat him.”

“The smaller fighters are usually more technically sound,” Lennox said, referring to Usyk, who is as we know no huge heavyweight. “Evander Holyfield was, as a heavyweight, he was good……He was the best guy coming out of America [at heavyweight] and for me to go and beat him, I had to study him. That’s why I wish I was still fighting. That would be my challenge to go after Usyk and beat him. I’ve watched all of his fights and I know how I would beat him. I would do it in the way I am telling Daniel to do it. Push him up against the ropes with the jab and then take advantage of him.”

Could Lewis’s Rope-Pressure Game-Plan Work?

It sure makes for some fascinating thinking, wondering how a fight between the peak Lewis – say the version that beat David Tua, or maybe Holyfield in the rematch – and the peak Usyk, say the version that beat Tyson Fury, or maybe Anthony Joshua – would have gone. A fight fan could probably think of three, four, or even more entirely possible scenarios and overall outcomes.

For now, it’s back to the real world, and tonight’s rematch between Usyk and Dubois. This a fight that is pretty fascinating itself.

Pick: Usyk by close decision.