Lara-Foreman final quotes

Super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara and former world champion Yuri Foreman met face to face Wednesday as they hosted the final press conference before they enter the ring in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on Spike this Friday, January 13 from Hialeah Park Racing and Casino in Miami.

Also in attendance at Wednesday’s press conference was former world champion Anthony Dirrell and Hungary’s Norbert Nemesapati, who meet in a 10-round super middleweight bout Friday night on Spike. Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and features undefeated prospects Miguel Cruz, who attended today’s press conference,and Alex Martin in welterweight action.


(Photo credit: Eduardo Maldonado/Warriors Boxing)

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Warriors Boxing, are priced at $25, $35, $50, $75, $100 and $125, not including applicable fees, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.myticketforce.com by clicking HERE, by phone at (877) 840-0457 or at the Hialeah Park casino cage.

Here is what the participants had to say from the Turf Club at Hialeah Park:

ERISLANDY LARA

“Thank you everyone for coming, especially Spike TV and Hialeah Park. Thanks to Team Foreman for taking this fight. It’s going to be a great fight Friday night.

“Yuri Foreman is a great fighter and a very smart fighter. I am also a very smart fighter, so Friday night we’re going to find out who is the smarter one in the ring.

READ  Miguel Cruz fights Alex Martin on Lara vs. Foreman undercard

“I feel great. Very happy to be back in Miami in front of my Cuban and Latin fans. This is a great night for Miami and Spike and I plan on putting on a show and making a statement to the boxing world.

“I feel great. I’m in great shape and feel very strong. I’m ready to fight right now. I just want the bell to ring.”

YURI FOREMAN

“It’s great to be here in Miami where it’s nice and warm and with so many great fighters on this card. I’m ready and looking forward to Friday. I came here to win and I feel very positive about this.

“Erislandy Lara is a great fighter, but me being from the Soviet Union, I’m very familiar with Cuban boxing and have quite a bit of experience with their style, so I’m looking forward to stepping in and showcasing my talents and skills.

“Being a rabbi, it is sometimes very interesting to mix that with fighting, but Friday night I won’t be in rabbi mode. I will be all fighter. We are going to show skills and heart and power on Friday night.”

ANTHONY DIRRELL

“I think this is my third Spike event and I’m happy to be fighting on a show with two great fighters like Lara and Foreman.

“It’s going to be a hell of a show. We are going to put on a great show. All the fights on the card are tremendous fights – undefeated fighters fighting undefeated fighters and champions fighting champions and we are all coming to win.

“I was going to talk a lot of trash to him (Nemespati), but he can’t understand me anyway. I am looking forward to a great fight against a good opponent like him. Make sure you tune in on Friday and catch the action!”

NORBERT NEMESAPATI

“I am coming in as the smaller fighter, so I will have to put a lot of pressure on him. I sparred a lot of rounds for this fight, with a lot of tall guys. That’s fine with me that he is taller because I love to punch to the body.

“I might never get another opportunity like this, so I have to make the most of it. This is a beautiful place and I’m coming to the ring to win big. Thank you for this very special opportunity.”

MIGUEL CRUZ

“I wish that Alex Martin was here so I could talk a little smack to his face.

“13-0, 11 KOs vs. 13-0, 5 KOs… basically somebody’s ‘0’ has to go and I can give you a hint… it’s not going to be mine.

“I’m going to crush him like an ant with a sledgehammer. I’m going to destroy him. That’s the plan. Don’t miss it.”

