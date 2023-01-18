Knockout CP Freshmart To Face Erick Rosa On March 1: “Little Pacquiao” Vs. “Mini-Pacman”

Two little guys who would almost certainly enjoy a far higher global profile if they were bigger men, will clash in Thailand on March 1, in what could prove to be a very good fight. CP Freshmart (real name Thammanoon Niyomtrong) will defend his WBA mini flyweight title against unbeaten “regular” WBA champ at the weight, Erick Rosa. Freshmart, the current longest reigning world champion in the sport, is looking to retain his belt for a 12th time, while Rosa will be looking to become the full WBA champ in just his sixth pro fight.

Thailand’s Freshmart, 24-0(9) and really one of the best fighters in the world today pound-for-pound, goes by the nickname “Little Pacquiao.” The Dominican Republic’s Rosa, 5-0(1) and one of the best young talents out there today, has the ring nickname of “Mini-Pacman.” Make of this what you will, but the fight will almost certainly be one well worth tuning in for.

Freshmart, who is 32 years old and has been WBA champ at 105 pounds since back in June of 2016, has given us some exciting fights (see his wild stoppage win over Robert Paradero from December of 2021). 22 year old southpaw Rosa, who went pro in October of 2020 and has been moved fast, won the interim version of the belt in July of 2021, and he then defeated Vic Saludar, via tough split decision victory, to become the “regular” champion.

Can Rosa, after just 47 rounds of pro boxing under his belt, defeat as experienced and as long-reigning a champion as Freshmart? It could be a whole lot of fun finding out. Too often, fights that compromise of a battle of mini-giants fall well below the radar and do not get the big international audience they deserve. This fight will of course be a big event in Thailand, and fans in attendance may well be treated to an early candidate for FOTY.

Hopefully there will be a stream of this fight available to the rest of us on March 1.



