Kiko Martinez Announces His Retirement: “Time To Say Goodbye”

Spanish warrior, two-time world champion Kiko Martinez has officially announced his retirement from the sport. Via a video release, the 37 year old who thrilled fans during his all-action, up and down ring career, said “the time has come to say goodbye.”

Martinez, who enjoyed a reign as IBF 122 pound champion, and then, closer to the end of his career, a spell as IBF 126 pound champ, goes out with a hard-earned 44-12-2(31) record. Martinez picked up his final ring victory back in October of last year, when he stopped Jordan Gill in London. Martinez’ final fight took place in April of this year, this a decision loss to Reiya Abe that took place in Tokyo.

Arguably, if not certainly Spain’s greatest boxer, Martinez was always willing to fight the best, with a good many fights of his taking place on the road, in the other guy’s backyard. Fans will no doubt have a favourite memory from Kiko’s always entertaining career, as it’s fair to say he gave the sport numerous great fights and some stunning KO’s.

Remember when Martinez shocked Irish fans by taking out Bernard Dunne in a round? Or when Kiko upset Kid Galahad, this more recently?

Kiko often fought in wars, and when he did suffer a loss, he regrouped, refocused and bounced right back. For a while there, in fact for quite a while, Martinez was a fighter who could have been called The Comeback Kid. Although at the time of some of his big wins, his upset wins, Kiko was far from a Kid.

The age of 37 is quite advanced for a lower weight operator, especially one who has fought as many tough battles as Martinez. We wish Kiko a long and extremely happy retirement.

Among the big names Kiko shared a ring with during his no-nonsense, all-action career:

Bernard Dunne

Rendal Munroe x2

Carl Frampton x2

Scott Quigg

Leo Santa Cruz

Josh Warrington x2

Gary Russell Jr.

Kid Galahad.

That’s one impressive resume.