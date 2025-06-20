Brian Norman Wants “All The Belts To Be The Truth,” Wants Barrios-Pacquiao Winner Next Then Unification Fights At 147

Brian Norman Jr, who might have given us The KO of the Year yesterday, this with his brutal icing of a game but overmatched Jin Sasaki in Japan, wants all the belts at 147 pounds. Norman wants all the smoke. With the move north of Jaron “Boots” Ennis to the 154 pound division, it could be argued that reigning WBO welterweight champ Norman, 28-0(22) is the best in the world at the weight until someone proves differently (and what a shame it is that Norman and Ennis will not fight it out with three 147 pound belts on the line).

To be considered the best in his own mind, to be looked at as “the truth,” Norman says he must win all the titles at 147.

WBC Belt Next—Barrios or Pacquiao?

Speaking with The Ring, Norman said he wants the winner of the July fight between Mario Barrios and Manny Pacquiao next, before going on to unify the division.

“I still want all the belts,” Norman said. “The main belt I want……is the WBC. That’s the one I want the most, but you’ve gotta have all the belts to be the truth, so I gotta have all the belts. Whoever wins, Mario Barrios or the great Manny Pacquiao, the WBC belt is mine. So, whoever wins that, shout out to him. But you got a young gun in the game. Lets make it happen.”

Road to Undisputed—Can Norman Reign Supreme?

In all honesty, as good as he has looked in his recent fights, with Norman perhaps entering his prime, he would very likely defeat either Barrios or the ageing (but perhaps still competitive) Pacquiao in style. Norman may well go on to unify the welterweight division, just so long as he can get the fights.

Regarding the two remaining belts, the WBA and the IBF, the IBF belt is vacant and could be decided in an all-Irish showdown between Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker, while Rolly Romero holds the secondary version of the WBA belt, the full title currently vacant along with the IBF title.

What price Norman reigns as the undisputed welterweight champion by the end of next year? Or perhaps even sooner.