Khabib Calls Out Floyd – but do we really need to see another Boxer vs MMA match-up?





Superstar Floyd Mayweather WILL fight again. Right now, there are rumblings the 50-0 great will fight fellow great Manny Pacquiao in a lucrative rematch some time in 2019. But before that, Mayweather may have something planned for Japan on New Year’s Eve. A while back “sources” told TMZ how Floyd was looking at holding a big event in The Land Of The Rising Sun on the night of the biggest party of the year, with himself headlining in some sort of fight.

Might it be that “Money” will have himself another fight against an MMA star on the night in question? Might it be that Mayweather will fight new MMA bad boy, Khabib Nermagomedov? Would you get all excited if this “super fight” did happen? As you may know by now, Khabib, unbeaten, has challenged Mayweather, also unbeaten, to see who is “King of the jungle.”

Khabib put out a short video on social media where, accompanied by Floyd’s main man Leonard Ellerbe (smiling throughout), he said the following:

“Let’s go Floyd. We have to fight now. 50-0 versus 27-0. We are two guys who never lose. In the jungle there is only one king. Of course, I am the king because he cannot drop McGregor but I drop him easily. Let’s go.”





Khabib was of course referring to Mayweather’s August 2017 TKO win over McGregor, when Floyd failed to “drop” the Irish warrior. As fans know, Khabib stopped McGregor inside the cage last week (and then all hell broke loose in Las Vegas, the scenes of carnage getting everyone’s attention, Floyd’s included). So, could this crossover fight happen next? Do you care if it does or if it doesn’t?

Mayweather-McGregor was a big promotion but in the end, in a boxing ring, McGregor was no real match for Mayweather. Would it be any different if Khabib fought Mayweather under boxing rules? We all know Floyd is way too smart to climb into the cage to fight a monster like the unbeaten man from Russia.

Who knows what Mayweather has planned for his next fight/event. That sequel nobody is really asking for with Pac Man will almost certainly happen at some point, but Mayweather might first do something before the end of the year is out. It seems that if a Mayweather-Nurmagomedov clash did happen it would need more than two-and-a-half months to be sufficiently promoted, so that would rule out New Year’s Eve.

But next year, who knows – maybe Floyd will take away another fighter’s “0,” a fighter who is currently 0-0-0 as a boxer!