Keyshawn’s “A-Class” Challenge to Tank

Keyshawn Davis was hard at work today, using Gervonta Davis’ name for clout to help promote his upcoming fight against WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk on February 14th on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Keyshawn says Tank Davis needs to fight him to prove himself he can beat an A-class fighter. However, he hasn’t beaten anyone to prove he’s that kind of fighter in his short 12-fight career and looked something awful against Nahir Albright and Miguel Madueno.

It’s offputting that Keyshawn isn’t promoting his fight against Berinchyk under his name. Instead, he continues to use Gervonta to try to gain clout and plant the idea in the heads of naive, susceptible fans that they’ll be fighting next.

Keyshawn looked manic talking to the media today about Tank Davis, and you could tell from watching him that he’s fixated on this matchup. If he could get that fight, it would be a giant payday for the Top Rank-promoted 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn.

Davis’ resume is weak, with zero high-level victories since turning pro in 2021 following a loss to Andy Cruz of Cuba in the 2020 Olympics. Keyshawn says he doesn’t want to fight him in the pro ranks, which is understandable after losing four times to him.

Davis-Berichyk hasn’t gotten much interest from fans. So, Keyshawn (12-0, 8 KOs) not surprisingly, has resorted to talking up a fight between him and WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis.

Keyshawn’s “A-Class” Claim

Keyshawn argues that the Baltimore native will finally prove something to himself once he fights an “A-class fighter.” He says that he’s the person that Gervonta needs to fight to prove himself.