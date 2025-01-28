Adam Azim vs. Lipinets LIVE on Peacock This Saturday

Adam Azim, the rising star of British boxing, takes on former world champion Sergey Lipinets for the IBO World Super Lightweight Title on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. This pivotal clash, presented by BOXXER, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Fight Overview: Youth Meets Experience

Adam Azim: The Meteoric Rise

Adam Azim (12-0, 9 KOs) has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in boxing. At just 22 years old, Azim is coming off an emphatic eighth-round stoppage win over Ohara Davies in October, where he showcased his power, speed, and ring control.

“This fight is another step up for me,” said Azim. “I’m looking forward to sharing the ring with a great fighter like Sergey Lipinets. He’s a former world champion who has fought some of the biggest names out there. But it’s my time now. On February 1st, nothing will stop me from achieving my dreams.”

Azim has already captured and defended the European title, defeating top contenders Franck Petitjean and Enock Poulsen in record time. Now, he steps up to world level, aiming to prove he belongs among the division’s elite.

Sergey Lipinets: The Seasoned Contender

Sergey Lipinets (18-3-1, 13 KOs) is a former IBF World Super Lightweight Champion with a wealth of experience at the highest level. Known for his rugged durability and punching power, the 35-year-old Kazakhstan-born fighter has defeated notable names like Lamont Peterson and Omar Figueroa Jr..

Lipinets enters this fight after a thrilling ten-round victory over Robbie Davies Jr., Azim’s countryman and former gym mate. In that bout, Lipinets dropped Davies three times, showcasing his power and resilience.

“I’m glad Adam has accepted this fight,” said Lipinets. “A lot of top fighters have refused to face me. Adam is young and strong, but he doesn’t have my experience. I’ve seen it all. This fight is make or break for me. May the best man win.”

Promoter’s Perspective

Ben Shalom, BOXXER Founder and CEO, acknowledges the risks and rewards of this matchup for Azim:

“This is a big step up for Adam and a risky fight at this stage of his career. At 22 and in his thirteenth fight, he’s taking on a former world champion in Sergey Lipinets, a dangerous and proven world-level boxer. But Adam is a special talent. Headlining at Wembley, live on Sky Sports, this is his moment to announce himself to the world.”

What’s at Stake?

For Azim, this fight is an opportunity to solidify his status as a world-level contender and make a statement on the global stage. For Lipinets, it’s a chance to reassert his place in the division and derail the hype surrounding his younger opponent. The winner walks away with the IBO World Super Lightweight Title and a clear path to even bigger fights.

How to Watch and Attend

Event Details

Date : Saturday, February 1, 2025

: Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time : 7 PM GMT / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

: 7 PM GMT / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT Venue: OVO Arena Wembley, London

Viewing Options

Broadcast: Sky Sports (UK & Ireland), Peacock (USA)

Tickets

Presale : Available via BOXXER.com

: Available via General Sale: Information to follow

Key Points

Adam Azim vs. Sergey Lipinets for the IBO World Super Lightweight Title.

Azim looks to prove he’s ready for world-level competition.

Lipinets, a former world champion, brings experience and power into the ring.

Broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the USA.

Tickets available via BOXXER.com.

Summary