Keyshawn Davis Reacts to Gervonta Davis’s Bizarre Performance, Declares Himself ‘Best at 135

Keyshawn Davis was surprised to see WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis take a knee in the ninth round and be given a 12-round majority draw in what was supposed to have been a mismatch against Lamont Roach last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The whole boxing world is in shock that Tank Davis took a knee, and got away with that not being ruled a knockdown by referee Steve Willis. They were equally surprised that Tank wasn’t disqualified when he walked to his corner immediately after, and had his trainer wipe the grease from his eyes. Fighters don’t call timeouts themselves, and not for having grease wiped away from their eyes. The referee Willis treated Tank like a king in his castle.

Davis says Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) won the fight against Tank, and he feels that he would knock both of those guys out if they choose to take him up on his offer. Keyshawn says that Tank couldn’t take a knee or call a time out against him and get away with it.

The Top Rank-promoted Keyshawn (13-0, 9 KOs) recently captured the WBO lightweight title from Denys Berinchyk by a fourth round knockout on February 14th. He feels the WBO belt will help him get a fight against Tank Davis, Lamont Roach, Vasily Lomachenko or Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next. Those are the four that he wants next.

The problem is, none of those fighters will choose to fight Keyshawn. He’s in the who needs em club. Keyshawn isn’t popular enough for any of those four to want to fight him, and they don’t want to be fighting a guy that rehydrates to 160.