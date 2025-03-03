Junto Nakatani Vs. Ryosuke Nishida Bantamweight Unification Showdown Eyed For June

Lovers of the current Japanese stars, and of the bantamweight division in particular, are set to get a good, potentially great slice of both in June. Plans are underway for WBC 118 pound ruler Junto Nakatani – who really is one of the very best fighters in the world right now – to face IBF champ Ryosuke Nishida in either the first or the second week of June.

As per a report from The Ring, Nakatani, 30-0(23) and coming off an impressive KO win over David Cuellar, is likely to get it on with Nishida, who is coming off a stoppage win over Anuchai Donsua, next. Rudy Hernandez, who trains Nakatani, stated that the “cleaning up” of the bantamweight division is what his fighter is aiming for, but of course that huge, all-Japanese mega-fight between Junto and “Monster” Inoue looms large.

In fighting Nishida, who is currently 10-0(2), Nakatani would/will be going into an all-southpaw battle. This one will of course almost certainly take place in Japan, where boxing is really buzzing today, at the lighter weights for certain.

Hernandez said to The Ring that although the unification fight with Nishida is planned for the next one for Nakatani, he would also be more than willing to fight on Naoya Inoue’s undercard, this when Inoue fights TBA in Las Vegas in May.

“Promoters are looking to get Junto back in the ring for the first or second week of June in a title unification fight against Ryosuke Nishida,” Hernandez said. “If given the opportunity, we would be ready to fight on Naoya Inoue’s undercard in Las Vegas, even if Inoue doesn’t have Nakatani in his plans this year. But to be the best, you have to fight the best and we’re ready when he’s ready. It seems like we are following in his tracks. Eventually, our roads may cross. We’re ready to take the fight today.”

It seems Inoue and Nakatani WILL fight one day, it just has to be. But in the meantime, it promises to be fun watching Nakatani – a fighter who, like Inoue, seems to have zero obvious weaknesses or flaws – go about trying to scoop up the three bantamweight belts he does not yet own.

Can Nakatani win all four belts at 118 pounds, and can he then go into a super-fight with Inoue, and win?