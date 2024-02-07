Keyshawn Davis Guns for Navarrete After Jose Pedraza Fight on Thursday

Keyshawn Davis says he wants to face Emanuel Navarrete next if he’s victorious this Thursday in his ten-round fight against Jose Pedraza in Las Vegas.

Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) figures that he’ll be ready to face the three-division world champion Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) if he successfully beats Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) in their co-feature bout on ESPN on the Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz card at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

If Keyshawn gets his wish, he could upset his friend, WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, because he recently retired after failing to get the fight against Navarrete.

Watching Keyshawn get the Navarrete would be the unkindest cut for Stevenson, confirming once and for all that he’s one of the undesirables of boxing.

Shakur wants Navarrete, and he seems to feel that he should be able to get a chance to fight him because they’re with the same promoter at Top Rank, but that doesn’t matter. Shakur isn’t popular, and his fighting style isn’t one that Navarrete would enjoy trying to solve.

Davis Wants Navarrete

“Right now, I’m focused on Pedraza. Thursday night is going to be a hell of a night. When I’m in that ring fighting Pedraza, we’re not even going to be thinking about all this stuff,” said Keyshawn Davis to Fight Hub TV.

“After I fight Pedraza, I would love to fight [Emanuel] Navarrete right afterwards. Teofimo did his thing in the sport of boxing. He became a two-division champion. Like he said, he fought Lomachenko when no one wanted to fight him and Josh Taylor.”

Navarrete is unlikely to fight Keyshawn, unfortunately, because he’s a slick fighter, a knockoff version of Shakur, but with a little more pop in his punches.

There’s little chance that Navarrete will want to fight someone that won’t engage, and will be moving around the ring for twelve rounds the way Keyshawn would be doing against him.

If Keyshawn wants to fight Navarrete, he needs to get ranked high with the WBO, and work to become his mandatory after the Mexican star captures that title.

“So, right now, I’m on my course. I would love to fight Teofimo or whatever weight he wants to fight at with his short a**. We can definitely make the fight happen eventually, for sure,” said Keyshawn.