Hearn Makes Bold Move: Davis vs. Benn Mega-clash Targeted for UK or U.S

Eddie Hearn revealed today that he’ll be offering the ‘Face of Boxing’ Gervonta Davis, the chance to face Conor Benn in a mega-clash next in the U.S. or the UK for April or May.

Hearn says that if the fight happens, it’ll “light up” fans in the States and the UK; he hopes to make it happen. This is the fight the unbeaten 27-year-old Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) needs to become a global superstar.

If the fight happens, Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) will move up from the 135-lb division to face Benn at 147. Conor is probably too big to melt down to a catch below welterweight because he’s already huge for the 147-lb division.

We don’t know yet whether Tank Davis’ management at PBC will be on board with this idea because it would likely be a dual network clash.

Benn fights on DAZN, and he’s not well known in the States outside of the hardcore fans, who see him as another Chris Eubank Jr. type of fighter- a weakly matched fighter living off the fame of a famous dad.

Megawatt Matchup

“It’s a big ask for Conor, but he wants those kinds of tests. I think Gervonta Davis vs. Conor Benn is a fight that can really light up America and the UK. So, he [Gervonta] will be getting an offer today,” said promoter Eddie Hearn told Matchroom Boxing.

“I’m sure he’ll publicize that offer as he does on Instagram [or X], and we’ll try and make that fight. Conor is bang up for that fight. He’s bang up for Errol Spence. It’s our job to make sure the reward is there.”

There would be interest from U.S. fans in a Davis vs. Benn clash, but it’ll be a tough sell on PPV because it’s a clear mismatch along the same lines as Gervonta’s last fight against influencer Ryan Garcia. As of late, Benn has looked bang average.

Benn’s Appetite for Big Fights

“A fight like that against an American superstar will be a massive moment for him,” said Hearn. “It’s not going to be difficult to land him [Benn] that big fight now, but it’s opened up stateside for him.

“But with all the big names that are calling him out, I think there’s a very good chance his next fight will be in America,” said Hearn about Conor Benn.