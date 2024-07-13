How Great Was Michael Spinks? Untouchable As A Light-Heavyweight, Defined By One Fight At Heavyweight

Admit it: whenever you hear Michael Spinks’ name, you instantly think of one fight. It’s unavoidable – you think of the demolition job an intimidated Spinks was the victim of against a peak Mike Tyson. This, of course, proved to be Spinks’ last fight. There was talk of a possible comeback, but the former light heavyweight and heavyweight king never did lace ’em up again.

And it is so unfair that Spinks, an exceptional fighter, indeed a true great, is best remembered for, even defined by, his fight with Tyson. Before that glitzy night in June of 1988, Spinks, with his “Jinx,” had seen off some excellent fighters, with the man who was born in St. Louis on this day in 1956 capturing just about all there was to capture as a boxer, both amateur and pro.

Spinks, along with little bro Leon, a superb Olympian, won gold in 1976. Going pro in April 1977, Spinks soon bamboozled good fighters with his unpredictable, herky-jerky, hard-to-nail style. Fast, possessing a high ring IQ, and Spinks showing real power in his “Jinx” of a right hand, the 20-something soon saw off men like Tom Bethea, Murray Sutherland, Yaqui Lopez, and Marvin Johnson.

This was superb work for a fast-moving contender. Then, in July of 1981, in just his 17th fight, Spinks unseated Eddie Mustafa Muhammad to take the WBA 175-pound title, dropping Muhammad late and winning a unanimous decision. Title retentions, an impressive 10 in total, would come against Vonzell Johnson, Sutherland in a rematch, Johnny Davis, and, in a big unification clash, Dwight Muhammad Qawi.

Spinks was brilliant against the dangerous “Camden Buzzsaw,” he was now perhaps the best pound-for-pound boxer out there. But Spinks wanted ultimate glory, and that would come, he knew, up at heavyweight. After four defenses of his two belts, Spinks also picked up the inaugural IBF strap along the way, and the 29-year-old built his body ahead of his invasion of the heavyweight division. Spinks bulked up to around 200 pounds and, in September of 1985, having declined to take a heavyweight test beforehand, Spinks upset the great Larry Holmes to make history.

Spinks won a controversial split decision over Holmes (one that sent Holmes into crazy mode, his infamous post-fight speech proving both hilarious and shocking), with him becoming the first man in history to have moved up from 175 to claim the world heavyweight crown. In terms of belts, Spinks had won the IBF title, this the sole title Holmes had had at the time (Larry having decided to fight exclusively for the new organisation). But Spinks had beaten THE man, and he was now THE man at heavyweight.

Spinks repeated the win over a still irate Holmes the following April; the rematch also closely decided on the three cards. But Spinks had proven his earlier win was no fluke. Later, an easy defense was logged against Steffen Tangstad, and Spinks was stripped of his IBF belt for not facing Tony Tucker next. Spinks, with the savvy Butch Lewis guiding him, preferred a bigger payday/easier fight against a rusty Gerry Cooney. Spinks destroyed Cooney throughout five one-sided rounds in June of 1987.

But there was now a new star of the heavyweight division, his name being Mike Tyson. Tyson had scooped up the WBC, WBA, and IBF belts in double-quick fashion, and there was just one man left to fight. Spinks, the linear champ, had no choice. The payday proved staggering for Tyson and Spinks, but the fight itself was no.

Where were the fearless Spinks who had swapped punches with terrors like Muhammad and Qawi? Nobody knows. Spinks rattled and unnerved like never before, wore a bemused, some said, flat-out terrified facial expression as he awaited Tyson’s ring entrance. It was, as we know, all over in 91 seconds.

Spinks would forever be 31-1 and a fixture on Tyson’s highlight reel. It was a sad way for such a great fighter to go out, but Spinks went out with his health, his money, and with him, knowing that he made a big slice of boxing history during his career.

Today, in fine shape, Spinks celebrates his 68th birthday. Those who cannot help but think of Tyson’s fight/destruction when we hear Spinks’ name also know how fine Spinks was on his best nights. And Spinks had many.