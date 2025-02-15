Keyshawn Davis Declares Himself “Undeniable” After Berinchyk Win, Calls Out Top Lightweights

Keyshawn Davis says his victory over WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk on Friday night now gives him a tool to lure all the top fighters in the division to face him. He claims that everybody knew who he was before the fight, but now they really know him.

Undeniable Now

“I feel like it already was on notice, but now that I’m a world champion now, they can’t deny me,” said Keyshawn Davis to the media on Friday night, when asked if his victory over Denys Berinchyk put the lightweight division on notice. “They already knew who I was before I was 10-0. They knew I could fight. They just wanted to see how good I am. I’m continuing to show you how good I am. From the first round, I was comfortable in there. You seen it,” Keyshawn continued. “In the second and third, you could see I was breaking him down, and eventually, I was going to knock him out. Now that I’m a world champion, I’m just undeniable right now. I want all the big names, all the names that y’all know that are names.”

With the 25-year-old Keyshawn’s height, weight, and youth advantage against the 36-year-old Berinchyk, it’s not a shock that he was able to break down the smaller fighter. The only surprise is that Keyshawn could make the 135-lb limit without killing himself because he looked in bad shape on Thursday at the weight-in.

“I don’t care who it is. I feel at this point, I made a big enough name for myself to get somebody in there that’s recognizable. It’s going to be a big fight. People want to see ‘The Businessman’ fight. Anybody that wants to fight me, send that contract,” said Davis.

Keyshawn already had a big enough name to get a fight against any of the contenders before he fought Berinchyk. If Top Rank is willing to pay big money to the likes of Isaac Cruz, Andt Cruz, Ernesto Mercado, and Edwin De Los Santos, they’ll gladly fight Keyshawn.