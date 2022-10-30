Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano II Next Year?

Last night in London, after successfully defending her unified lightweight titles against a game Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, superstar Katie Taylor made it clear: her next fight has to be at Croke Park in Ireland. This has been Taylor’s dream for the longest time, and it should happen for her next year. Eddie Hearn echoed his fighter’s demand, this by stating that “it has to be Ireland next” when speaking about where Taylor’s next fight will take place.

Taylor, 22-0(6) said it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, that she simply has to fight at Croke Park (capacity 82,000). But the fight the fans really want to see is a return battle between Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Back in April, in New York, Taylor edged Serrano in a thriller of a fight; a fight that elevated not only women’s boxing but boxing in general.

And Serrano has seemingly agreed to get it on with Taylor in a 2023 rematch:

“Congratulations. We dance again in 2023,” Serrano wrote on social media shortly after last night’s winning fight by Taylor.

There was talk of a Taylor-Serrano II back in September yet talks died down. Now it seems the rematch everyone wants to see can indeed happen. Yes, it’s a huge fight, but there seems to be no reason Taylor-Serrano II cannot happen.

“It is very easy to make, I am happy to wait a few months for the biggest fight of my career on the biggest stage you could ask for,” Taylor said. “That is a dream event for me. I think that would be the biggest event in women’s boxing history.”

Hearn now has to deliver.

Whether it’s Serrano or someone else, Taylor is adamant she is fighting at Croke Park next. And the 36 year old deserves it.

Women’s boxing really is buzzing right now, with Taylor and Serrano and fellow stars such as Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall, Alycia Baumgardner, Mikaela Mayer and others giving us great fights. Taylor-Serrano II in Ireland could prove to be the biggest fight of them all, however.