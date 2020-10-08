Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Not Finished Fighting Yet, Wants Gennady Golovkin Fight Next Year

Even though he is coming off two straight defeats, stoppage defeats that came in unsatisfactory fashion, Julio Cesar Chavez Junior insists his fighting career in not over yet.

The 34-year-old – last seen losing a technical decision in a fight against fellow Mexican Mario Cazares, when a cut eye forced Chavez Jr to stop fighting, Cazares winning the decision when the bout went to the cards – says he plans to return to the ring before the end of the year.

Not only that, but the former WBC middleweight champ says he wants a big fight with Gennady Golovkin next year. Speaking with El Debate, Chavez Jr said he thinks a fight between he and GGG would be a good one.

“I think a good fight for the next year would be against Gennady Golovkin, I think it would be a good fight,” Chavez Jr said. “It would serve us both a lot, we hope it can be given.”

But who among fight fans wants to see this fight? Another question is, what on earth makes Chavez Jr think he deserves such a big fight?

At this stage in his career, Chavez Jr is just too unreliable a fighter. Chavez Jr, 51-5-1(33) quit against Danny Jacobs back in December, and he then suffered the upset loss to Cazares last month. You have to go right the way back to 2014 to find Chavez Jr’s last decent victory; this his decision win over the tough Bryan Vera.

Golovkin may be past his best at age 38, yet Triple-G is still a world champion and, in many publications, a pound-for-pounder. How on earth would a Golovkin-Chavez Jr fight possibly be expected to sell?

Chavez Jr will continue to fight, that’s no great surprise, yet the son of an all-time great really is out of touch with reality if he thinks he will get as big a fight as one with Golovkin (for some, an unofficially undefeated fighter, with plenty of fans feeling GGG won both of his fights with Canelo).

Chavez Jr had his last chance at beating a superstar in May of 2017 when he blew it big time against Canelo. Is there anything that makes a fan feel Chavez Jr would not blow it if he did somehow manage to get a fight with Golovkin?